Xavier Flouret Wines Launches National Wine Club with Millesima USA

Created by Xavier Flouret in 2008, the collection includes benchmark wines sourced from eleven iconic producers. Highlights include Kabinett Riesling from Selbach-Oster in the Mosel Valley, Germany, Côtes de Provence Rosé from Château des Demoiselles , Uco Valley Malbec from Finca La Celia in Mendoza, Argentina, and old-vine Chenin Blanc from Mooiplaas Wine Estate in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

The collection currently includes estate-bottled wines from top sites in France, Germany, Spain, South Africa, Chile and Argentina. Each bottle celebrates the unique story of its maker, with a photo and biography of each vintner featured on the back label.

"In collaboration with talented international winemakers, this unique and contemporary collection is an opportunity to travel, discover and enjoy truly expressive wines with ease," says Xavier Flouret. "It's about the democratization of wine and sharing bottles that make us connect more closely with other cultures, ideas, places - and ultimately, each other."

After over a decade of supplying top establishments in New York such as The Carlyle, Le Bilboquet, and Duryea's, all eleven Xavier Flouret wines are now finally available nationwide. The boutique collection that has been well-regarded over the years by leading NYC sommeliers and wine critics now comes to consumers' homes in forty-eight states. 5000 bottles of each wine will be released per vintage exclusively for club members, offering exceptional access to limited production wines from around the world.

As the US subsidiary of an historical top Bordeaux negociant, Millesima USA's reputation for premium service assures quality delivery from vineyard to doorstep.

"We are thrilled to be working with Xavier Flouret and his team on such a one-of-a-kind collaboration," says Pierre-Alexandre Stanislas, General Manager of Millesima USA. "Considering the fantastic reception of these wines and the hard work of everyone involved, we have no doubt that the Xavier Flouret Wine Club will be a great success."

Xavier Flouret Wine Club members enjoy a 10% discount on every bottle purchased and free ground shipping on full case purchases. Beyond the perks, it's a community. From invitations to members-only events to recipes and pairing recommendations from other X wine lovers, there are ongoing ways to connect with a likeminded group of vintners, oenophiles, and foodies. To learn more or join the club, visit the Xavier Flouret Wines website.

