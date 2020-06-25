Xceed Preparatory Academy CEO Announces New Virtual School

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xceed Preparatory Academy co-founder and CEO Brent Goldman announced today the company is expanding its network of accredited private middle and high schools yet again. In addition to the company's four Florida campuses, Xceed is launching a new virtual school, Xceed Anywhere.

"We know there is a tremendous need nationwide due to Covid-19 to offer new opportunities for students to work virtually anywhere," said Goldman. "We are excited to expand and offer our innovative virtual school so that students can complete their coursework as it best suits their schedule--any time of the day, anywhere in the world."

Xceed Anywhere is a Cognia accredited private virtual school preparing students grades 6-12 for college and beyond. Xceed Anywhere is fully accredited by Cognia, formerly known as AdvancED. Colleges and universities across the nation recognize Cognia as one of the top education accreditation agencies. Xceed Anywhere has purposefully re-engineered the traditional school model into a robust virtual school environment. Middle and high school students regularly work with state-certified teachers, engage with interactive curriculum developed by one of the nation's top curriculum providers, benefit from personalized college counseling, and form relationships with peers.

Xceed Anywhere offers full-time, part-time, and summer school courses. Xceed Anywhere's educational team creates a personalized learning plan (PLP) that aligns with each student's learning style and college goals. PLPs are developed for every full-time student.

Xceed Anywhere is now enrolling students for the 2020-2021 school year.

For more information about Xceed Anywhere visit www.xceedanywhere.com, email [email protected] or call 954-803-1230.

About Xceed Anywhere

