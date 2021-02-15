Xcel Energy Launches Instant Rebate Programs to Increase Customer Savings and Engagement

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 11th 2020, Xcel Energy confirmed the launch of new online marketplaces and instant in-store rebates for their customers as part of a larger objective to increase their program offering. EFI will operate and implement the technology that will provide instant rebates on energy-efficient product for Xcel Energy's customers.



The Xcel Energy Program Summary:

Utility Marketplaces: Instead of one utility marketplace for all customers serviced by Xcel Energy, there will be a marketplace for every state to improve the user experience. Each storefront will offer Xcel customers education, savings, and seamless program integration. The site will carry ENERGY STAR certified products which will include LED lighting, advanced power strips, and smart thermostats.

In-store eRebates: Xcel Energy will now allow customers to access instant rebates while shopping in-store for eligible products. Customers will answer a few simple questions to receive a coupon for instant savings at checkout. The projected goal of this program is to increase rebate participation at a lower cost.

George Cornwell, Senior Business Development Manager of EFI added, "EFI is excited to expand upon our partnership with Xcel Energy and provide their customers an award-winning user experience via our eCommerce Marketplace technology as well as integrate our Instant In-Store Rebate tool to offer customers across Xcel's expansive territory even more options!"



Xcel Energy also plans to enhance their program offering by including the installation of scheduling and financing services to customers. There will also be upgrades to new product channels such as connect home product. Through the newly constructed program, Xcel Energy will gain insight to improve their overall relationship with customers. These product solutions also contribute to Xcel Energy's larger mission. The Colorado Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap, published in September of 2020 , includes energy savings and reduced carbon emissions as top priorities, with a targeted goal of reducing carbon emissions by 50% by 2030.

