Xcel Energy's Ben Fowke Appears on One Take CEO Interviews
Talks Openly About Leading Through Covid-19, Racial Unrest and Other Challenges
Feb 05, 2021, 14:08 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During this episode of One Take CEO Interviews sponsored by Platinum Group, Chairman and CEO Ben Fowke talks about a wide range of issues including how Xcel Energy is investing so much in carbon-free energy production while keeping rates comparable or lower than its peers.
With about half of his workforce working remotely, Fowke shares what he's doing to keep morale up and accelerate innovation even when people cannot collaborate together. He also discusses how the company is addressing racial issues elevated by George Floyd's death, the sense amongst many that downtown Minneapolis is no longer a safe place to work, and his greatest challenge this year.
Fowke's interview—or individual questions and answers—can be watched in this YouTube video. It can be heard in its entirety on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and six other audio platforms.
22 Other One Take Interviews can be found here on You Tube, and also here on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.
About One Take CEO Interviews
CEOs share how they're leading during the Covid-19 pandemic and other unprecedented challenges during these unscripted, unedited one-take interviews. Each is produced by award-winning journalist Dale Kurschner, who today serves as an executive consultant with Platinum Group, Minnesota's most experienced firm at helping business owners with financial turnarounds, acquisitions or divestitures, family business issues and other complex challenges. No funding or other financial consideration is provided by companies interviewed, and interviews are selected solely upon the relevance of what may be discussed during an interview.
About Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy provides electricity to about 3.7 million customers and natural gas to about 2.1 million customers across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive price.
Contact:
Dale Kurschner
763-567-9241
SOURCE One Take CEO Interviews