Xcel Energy's Ben Fowke Appears on One Take CEO Interviews

With about half of his workforce working remotely, Fowke shares what he's doing to keep morale up and accelerate innovation even when people cannot collaborate together. He also discusses how the company is addressing racial issues elevated by George Floyd's death, the sense amongst many that downtown Minneapolis is no longer a safe place to work, and his greatest challenge this year.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy provides electricity to about 3.7 million customers and natural gas to about 2.1 million customers across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive price.

