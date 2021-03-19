Xcelerate Solutions recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified company

"I am extremely proud of our team for all the work they do every day to make Xcelerate a truly great place to work. The collective effort of our team and living our core values is ever present, even as we transitioned to a more virtual environment. This is another reason why winning this award in our current pandemic environment makes it even more special." – President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mark Drever

"Being recognized as a Great Place to Work is an amazing achievement for the organization. Creating a culture and experience where people feel that it is a "great place to work" requires everyone to be invested in the collective success of the team. This recognition is a testament to the individual contributions of everyone at Xcelerate. All Xcelerators should be proud of this accomplishment." – Chief People Officer, Jason Hite

"In receiving this recognition, we officially affirmed something we have all known: Xcelerate is a great place to work! This achievement is something for all Xcelerators to celebrate." – Human Resources Manager, Samantha Suraz

About Xcelerate Solutions

Xcelerate Solutions exists to create innovative solutions that deliver results, manage risk from individuals to systems, and accelerate time to value. Across our three service areas — Enterprise Security, Strategic Consulting, and Digital Transformation — we optimize efficiency and effectiveness and enhance the security and resilience of America's personnel, physical and cyber infrastructure. www.xceleratesolutions.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees.

