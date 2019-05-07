XcelHR Connect HRIS software offers clients increased HR efficiency
May 07, 2019, 13:07 ET
ROCKVILLE, Md., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XcelHR announces the introduction of XcelHR Connect, a more powerful HRIS system designed to help employers manage payroll, onboarding, benefits enrollment, and other crucial HR functions for their employees easily and confidently.
HR compliance and efficiency are some of the biggest challenges facing small to mid-sized businesses today. XcelHR Connect simplifies the most demanding aspects of being a business owner, including paying employees, benefits enrollment, and HR compliance. By automating these processes, business owners can avoid errors, make more informed decisions with access to key metrics, and save time with quickly capturing employee information. Connect helps business owners increase productivity so they can devote more time and resources to other profit-producing areas of their businesses.
What do you get with Connect?
- Onboard new hires and process federal and state forms effortlessly
- Web-based benefits enrollment and administration to customize programs to meet employee needs
- Manage employee records, HR compliance and insights in one place
- Ability to pay employees accurately and straightforwardly
- Employee self-service portal to give users access to reports and information anywhere, anytime
- XcelHR Connect integrates with numerous software products on the market including JazzHR, Time & Labor, and more.
With the introduction of Connect, XcelHR continues to push boundaries technologically to bring their clients the best HR management business solutions. To learn more about Connect or receive a demo, click here.
About XcelHR
XcelHR is a Certified Professional Employer Organization (PEO) that specializes in helping small to mid-sized businesses mitigate the employment risk associated with managing employees. XcelHR takes care of the daily HR administrative tasks associated with paying employees, offering benefits, resolving disputes and more, so business owners can focus on revenue-generating initiatives.
Our HR expertise and HRIS software assist business owners at critical points of the employee lifecycle, from recruitment to retirement. Businesses that partner with a PEO grow 7 to 9% faster, and are 50% less likely to go out of business (NAPEO). Find more information about the services XcelHR offers at www.xcelhr.com.
