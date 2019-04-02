XcelHR is proud to announce it is a Certified PEO, by the IRS

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As of April 1st, 2019, the United States Internal Revenue Service recognized XcelHR, a national leader in Human Resource services and business solutions, as a Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO*). This designation provides added assurance to business owners who want to solicit services from a PEO, such as XcelHR, to handle their employment tax issues, employee benefits, payroll, retirement plans, and other HR administrative tasks.

Timothy Parry, Controller at XcelHR, stated, "The certification process involved an extensive background check on its Responsible Individuals and thorough analysis of the PEO itself. The certification process also determined that XcelHR has paid its federal employment taxes per the Internal Revenue Code and that it has proven to be financially responsible and sound. All of which gives XcelHR clients a tremendous amount of assurance that they will continue to receive the highest degree of service."

Why is the IRS PEO certification important?

The IRS PEO certification is important because it:

Confirms that XcelHR withholds, collects, and deposits federal employment taxes accurately and timely.

Protects customers through the XcelHR's sole responsibility to pay wages and federal employment taxes.

Wage limits are no longer required to restart, related to unemployment taxes and social security, for XcelHR clients.

Provides clear direction on pass-through of tax credits and employment tax exclusions for the XcelHR and its customer.

Gives increased assurance for potential clients who want to work with XcelHR knowing it has gone through a rigorous certification process.

It reinforces the credibility of the PEO business model, especially with investors and federal regulators.

About XcelHR

XcelHR is a Professional Employer Organization (PEO) that specializes in helping small to mid-sized businesses mitigate the employment risk associated with managing employees. XcelHR takes care of the daily HR administrative tasks so that business owners can focus on revenue-generating business initiatives.

Our HR expertise and HRIS software assist business owners at critical points throughout the employee lifecycle, from recruitment to retirement. Businesses that partner with a PEO grow 7 to 9% faster, and are 50% less likely to go out of business (NAPEO).

*The IRS does not endorse any particular CPEO. For more information on certified professional employer organizations, please go to www.IRS.gov.

For media and other inquiries, please contact XcelHR:

Aurelia Fah

301-340-3800 x5100

Aurelia.fah@xcelhr.com

www.xcelhr.com

SOURCE XcelHR

Related Links

http://www.xcelhr.com

