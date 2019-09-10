XcelHR launches its new high-performing and interactive website

Vice President of Sales, Mathew Beals says, "We hope our customers and future consumers will connect with and relate to the information we have presented. We've worked arduously to capture all the difficult challenges they face and believe to have found a creative way to present them with effective solutions. We genuinely hope they like it."

XcelHR is a Certified Professional Employer Organization (PEO) that specializes in helping small to mid-sized businesses mitigate the employment risk associated with managing employees. XcelHR takes care of the daily HR administrative tasks related to paying employees, offering benefits, resolving disputes and more. As a result, business owners can focus on revenue-generating initiatives.

Our HR expertise and HRIS software assist business owners at critical points of the employee lifecycle, from recruitment to retirement. Businesses that partner with a PEO grow 7 to 9% faster and are 50% less likely to go out of business (NAPEO). Find more information about the services XcelHR offers at www.xcelhr.com.

Aurelia Fah

301-340-3800 x5100

Aurelia.fah@xcelhr.com

www.xcelhr.com

