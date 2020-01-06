Xcentz Rolls Out AW-31011 Fast Charger That Supports 45W PD Charging Protocol

With the popularization of PD fast charging technology, the protocol is now built into a growing number of devices. Based on increasing demand among consumers for products that can be recharged quickly among an expanding range of application scenarios, Xcentz has developed the AW-31011, the 45W PD charger that is compatible with the broadest range of devices, from low-powered mobile phones and tablets to power-hungry notebooks and laptops. With a unique appearance, a slip-resistant diagonal design and folding pins, the charger, which comes in several fashionable colors, takes up minimal space in the user's pocket or carrying case.

"Xcentz is committed to creating products which combine leading tech and optimum usability," said Kevin Luo, Director of Product Research and Development at Xcentz. "The challenge facing the new PD charging protocol is the ability to provide fast charging across all brands and devices. Despite claims over the speed devices can be recharged, most currently available chargers fail to live up to the hype and offer an inferior experience. In response, we have expanded our R&D efforts, and repeatedly adjusted and improved our 45W PD charger by testing it with more than 100 popular products, models and brands to ensure users an enhanced fast-charge experience."

Highlighted features of the AW-31011:

Faster charging : Combined with a USB-C to USB-C Cable, the AW-31011 can quickly charge a Samsung Note 10+ to 70 percent in 30 minutes, while combined with a USB-C to Lightning Cable, an iPhone XR can be charged to 50 percent in 30 minutes. A MacBook Pro 2018 can be fully charged in 2 hours 50 minutes;

: Combined with a USB-C to USB-C Cable, the AW-31011 can quickly charge a Samsung Note 10+ to 70 percent in 30 minutes, while combined with a USB-C to Lightning Cable, an iPhone XR can be charged to 50 percent in 30 minutes. A MacBook Pro 2018 can be fully charged in 2 hours 50 minutes; Offers quick charging for a variety of phones and tablets : iPhone 11 / Pro / Max / XS / XS Max / XR, Samsung Note 10+ / S10+ / S9 / S9+, Pixel 3/2/XL, iPad Pro 12.9'' / iPad Pro 10.5'', among others as well as for commonly available notebooks and laptops: MacBook Air 13'' (2018) / MacBook 12'' / MacBook Pro 13'', Dell XPS 13, Inspiron 13, HP Elite X2, Spectre 15, Spectre 360, Lenovo ThinkPad X1, YOGA730, among others;

: iPhone 11 / Pro / Max / XS / XS Max / XR, Samsung Note 10+ / S10+ / S9 / S9+, Pixel 3/2/XL, iPad Pro 12.9'' / iPad Pro 10.5'', among others as well as for commonly available notebooks and laptops: MacBook Air 13'' (2018) / MacBook 12'' / MacBook Pro 13'', Dell XPS 13, Inspiron 13, HP Elite X2, Spectre 15, Spectre 360, Lenovo ThinkPad X1, YOGA730, among others; Safety First : Consistent with the industry's highest safety and quality standards, the product is protected by several safety features, including surge, overcurrent, thermal, overload and short-circuit protection and self-matching. The charger has passed a large number of limit tests to ensure safety;

: Consistent with the industry's highest safety and quality standards, the product is protected by several safety features, including surge, overcurrent, thermal, overload and short-circuit protection and self-matching. The charger has passed a large number of limit tests to ensure safety; Compact size and fashionable look: 25 percent smaller than the 60W Macbook Pro Charger. Compact body and foldable plug design make the charger a good choice for travel. Simple anti-slip texture and radiant design make the device easy to use, including when plugging or unplugging it from the power source.

For more information about the product, please visit: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZSHQYY6

About Xcentz

Founded in January 2018, Xcentz is an emerging innovative hardware producer of mobile phone accessories, smart wearables and devices for the smart home. Based in Wilmington, Delaware, the company has offices in the United States, Hong Kong, Germany and mainland China. We pursue minimalism, making the concept the sole starting point of our team and our brand philosophy, with a focus on the real needs of users. When it comes to brand positioning, we focus on advanced design styles, leading R&D technologies and excellence in quality. Our slogan is "The tech that gets you". At Xcentz, our mission is to make people's lives easier, better and more dynamic.

For more information, please visit Xcentz at https://xcentz.com/

