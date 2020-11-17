Xcite Automotive Launches ReconLogic

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based Xcite Automotive announced today the launch of ReconLogic, a dealer-centered service that significantly streamlines the reconditioning and merchandising process of preparing vehicle inventory for sale. Now, vehicles can be "retail-ready" in just 5 days or less – a much faster turnaround compared to the 12 to 14 days many dealers experience today. Two locations are now fully operational and successfully serving dealers in the Chicago market.

With COVID driving even greater online vehicle shopping, it's essential for dealers to respond to consumers' desire to research and even buy their cars online. This means dealers must provide up-to-date inventory in real time. ReconLogic speeds up this process by eliminating the inefficiencies of utilizing several vendors to pick up vehicles, detail them, and have them professionally photographed through a one-source and one-invoice service that reduces the time, cost, and hassle of managing multiple vendors.

ReconLogic uses a 7-step process with multiple quality control checks to transport vehicles from the dealer's lot to a ReconLogic Center, where the vehicle receives a full interior and exterior detail and is then seamlessly transferred into a professional-grade, automated photo studio for an exterior and interior photoshoot. The shoot includes the highly sought-after, interactive 360 Spin, a must in today's competitive automotive marketing climate. Ultimately, vehicles are transported back to the dealer lot fully reconditioned and professionally merchandised – in just 5 days or less.

To provide this superior service to dealers, ReconLogic has developed a proprietary software system called Lotgistics™ that tracks inventory throughout the reconditioning process, in order to more efficiently update dealers on their vehicles' status. The company also provides easy-to-read estimates by text when vehicles arrive at the centers needing more extensive wheel repair, paintless dent repair, window tinting, bumper repair, or paint touch-up. View this video to see the entire process from start to finish: www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZ5ek-il1D0

"In today's faster-paced and competitive automotive climate, the industry has been charged with decreasing workflows and eliminating bottlenecks that help them more easily and efficiently prepare vehicles for market – both for in-person and online sales," says Phil Penton, partner and CEO of Xcite Automotive. "We developed ReconLogic to do just that – to help dealers increase their speed to market and reduce costs. ReconLogic understands the impact that the reconditioning process can have on dealers' financial performance, and we responded to that by creating a one-stop-shop to handle all their reconditioning and merchandising needs in one place. Our focus is on how to help our dealers get their inventory lot ready more quickly without the loss of quality."

Xcite Automotive plans to leverage its existing national footprint to expand the ReconLogic centers into major markets across the United States in 2021. For more information on ReconLogic and its next-generation merchandising services, please visit www.reconlogic.com or call 888.450.6016.

About ReconLogic

ReconLogic was established in 2020 to modernize the automotive reconditioning and next-generation merchandising markets through its comprehensive solutions, sizable scale, and expertise. Services include paintless dent removal, interior/exterior detail, interior repair, glass chip repair, paint touch up, wheel repair, window tint, and vehicle painting. The company offers customized packages with next-generation vehicle merchandising like studio photography, 360 Spin, video, window stickers, and buyers guides by Vehiclestickers.io. For more information, visit www.reconlogic.com.

About Xcite Automotive

Industry leader Xcite Automotive is one of the fastest-growing solutions providers in the automotive industry and has focused on digital and next-generation merchandising for car dealerships since 2007. Xcite Automotive solutions range from online showrooms and experiential platforms to digital window stickers, inventory guides, and data analytics. Currently serving over 1,000 dealers, Xcite provides automotive photography, 360 Spin, video, and lot-tracking technology solutions. The Chicago-based company employs more than 450 people in offices nationwide and is the fastest-growing lot service and inventory merchandising provider in the United States. For more information, visit www.xciteauto.com.

Contact: Andrea Dicola, [email protected], (855) 423-6328

SOURCE Xcite Automotive