XCMG Contributes Excavators to Flood Relief Initiatives across China.

On July 8, XCMG dispatched two XE200DA excavators urgently to the Yuanshan Village of Dahe Town, Huangmei County, Huanggang City of Hubei Province as an emergency response to the landslide rescue. Due to a great quantity of debris on site, smaller excavators were unable to cope. XCMG assembled an on-site service team, and all nine people who lost contact during the landslide have been rescued and more than 40 villagers were moved to a safe place.

Days of heavy rain in Hukou County of Jiujiang City, Jiangxi Province raised the water levels of Poyang Lake and Yangtze River that resulted in embankment seepage. On July 12, XCMG sent six excavators that worked round-the-clock to complete a 1-meter-tall and 13,527-meter-long levee. As a result, the industrial park affected by the flood resumed production and operation.

During the 2020 flood season, XCMG participated in multiple disaster relief and rescue operations across China, including but not limited to:

Sending 20 excavators to carry out urgent road repair in Longnan City of Gansu Province since August 22 ;

; Dispatching excavators to Pengze County of Jiangxi Province , one of most hardest-hit areas, to reinforce and raise the levee of Fang Lake by 60 centimeters to effectively manage a dangerous situation;

, one of most hardest-hit areas, to reinforce and raise the levee of Fang Lake by 60 centimeters to effectively manage a dangerous situation; In Yangtan Town of Guangde City, Anhui Province , a customer Mr. Wang drove a XE200DA excavator to clear the dredge riverway and roads to ensure follow-up rescue operations.

XCMG enacted its earthquake and disaster relief protocol in 2017, following the principles of unified leadership, local management, fast response, and coordinated assembly and action. The protocol detailed emergency response procedures, personnel assignment, equipment, and resource allocation, as well as close partnership with local dealers and customers who can provide immediate equipment rental and support as a backup resource.

As of August 22, more than 20 customers of XCMG have deployed excavators to contribute to the rescue and relief of affected regions, carrying out tasks including river dredging, village road construction, demolishing dilapidated buildings and garbage cleanup.

"XCMG is concerned and aware of our responsibilities when the country is in a difficult situation and the people's lives and property are are endangered. We are committed to supporting those in the disaster area with practical actions," said Wang Min, chairman of XCMG.

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 77 years. It currently ranks fourth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 187 countries and regions around the world.

