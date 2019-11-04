XCMG Delivers Largest Single Order to Argentina for a Record $6.5 Million.

"South America is one of XCMG's first successful markets, were we have since gained a loyal customer base in Brazil and neighboring countries, XCMG is committed to bringing a compressive product lineup for local markets through accurate market positioning and the promotion of adaptive products with a competitive edge," said the Wang Yansong, VP of XCMG Construction Machine Co.

XCMG built its first fully-funded overseas manufacturing base in Brazil, in 2014. The one-million-square-meter facility integrates R&D, production, sales, service and spare parts support and is responsible for the production of cranes, loaders, excavators, graders, crawling loaders and road rollers for the region. The facility is the first and most significant construction machinery park that built by a Chinese company at Brazil to date.

With a firm base in Brazil to cover the South American markets, XCMG's strategy in the region has achieved continuous breakthroughs in five years, operating more than 40 dealers and sales outlets in 27 states in Brazil.

Meanwhile, XCMG also established branch companies in Argentina, Bolivia and Chile. Winning the C1 project bid in Argentina demonstrated the company's deepened development in South America.

In August, XCMG received the Guardiã da Fraterna Integração Brasil China (Guardian of Fraternal Integration Brazil China), on the occasion of 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Brazil. XCMG is the only recipient in China's construction machinery industry.

"It's XCMG's goal to become a top-three construction machinery manufacturer in South America with high-end products, customization and strong services, representing the highest level of China's equipment manufacturing industries and making the world a better place by supporting local economic development and public welfare initiatives," Wang said.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 76 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 183 countries and regions around the world.

