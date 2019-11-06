XCMG Heavy Machinery Named as a Benchmark in Intelligent Manufacturing.

As innovation drives the core competence of enterprises, XCMG Heavy Machinery has followed China's national development strategy strictly to transition to an intelligent manufacturing pioneer in the industry.

"XCMG's successful practice in intelligent manufacturing drives upgrading across the upstream and downstream supply chain to create intelligent manufacturing standards to promote high-quality and sustainable industrial development," said Wang Min, Chairman of XCMG.

Since 2016, XCMG has advanced the development of intelligent production lines, retail and factories, creating three digital shops and nine production lines.

To manage the new facilities, XCMG also designed a big-data platform to act as the "brain" for all intelligent manufacturing facilities equipped with supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and manufacturing execution system (MES) functions with full life cycle quality management system (QMS) and advanced planning and scheduling (APS) capabilities.

XCMG Heavy Machinery is achieving, step-by-step, the coordinated development of digital and intelligent information systems, automatic production, big data, as well as controllable visualization of R&D, production, supply, sales and services.

The company has designed and developed the world's first smart turntable line for crane manufacturing, which allows one staff member to operate ten production lines to achieve an automatic welding rate of 77.76 percent, while guaranteeing first acceptance rate of over 95 percent, improving production efficiency by 100 percent. The shops have also gone paperless to save time and reduce errors.

"Intelligent manufacturing technologies have brought better quality products and more orders as well as enabling highly efficient management of production, equipment status, quality control and market feedback so that XCMG Heavy Machinery can create a more 'Advanced and Endurable' product for our customers," Wang said.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 76 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 183 countries and regions around the world.

Please visit www.xcmg.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE XCMG

Related Links

http://www.xcmg.com

