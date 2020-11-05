XCMG Hosts 10th Company Sports Meet, Promoting Sustainability and Health Through Its First Global Health Initiative, THP.

The sports meet hosted track and field events including sprint, long-distance run, high jump, long jump, shot put as well as team competitions which enabled the participants to improve teamwork while exercising the body and spirit. The games set seven new records and was livestreamed to 9 million viewers internationally via social media platforms including Kuaishou, Tiktok, Facebook, Bilibili and Vzan, who actively shared ideas on healthy living during the livestream.

The event was part of XCMG's first global health initiative, the Total Health Program (THP), which was launched in spring with an emphasis on "prevention first" and aims to support employees and partners worldwide to live a healthy, quality lifestyle.

The United Nations introduced 17 Sustainable Development Goals this year as framework for COVID-19 recovery; one of the goals is to "ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages," and XCMG's THP initiative is in response to address the importance of health and sustainable living.

"With the slogan of 'Better Health, Better Future!' THP is promoting health awareness among XCMG employees. We are attending to every minor detail to improve the living standards and environment for our staff in China and abroad. We hope the family members of our employees can also be part of the THP initiative that aims to help people achieve strong physique and happy lives," said Wang Min, Chairman and CEO of XCMG.

In addition to hosting sports clubs and competitions, the THP initiative as a long-term project also promotes healthy diet by offering fresh food at cheaper prices at employee cafeterias, as well as implementing psychological counselling platforms to support employees.

About XCMG

XCMG, a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 77 years, currently ranks fourth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 187 countries and regions around the world.

