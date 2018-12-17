XCMG President Wang Min Joins Talk with U.S. CEOs and Former Senior Officials

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wang Min, President and Chairman of XCMG, China's leading construction machinery manufacturer, who was a featured speaker at the eleventh annual U.S.-China CEO & Former Senior Officials' Dialogue which was hosted on December 4 in Washington D.C., shared XCMG's 22-year journey in the U.S. and the company's and his vision for future cooperation and development between the two nations.

"Over the course of international development, XCMG hopes to further exchange and communicate with the American manufacturing industry and seek areas of cooperation and common interest. We are committed to growing with our American partners and are focused on bringing reliable, high-quality products to clients around the world together," commented Wang.

As the first Chinese construction machinery manufacturer to enter the country, XCMG has deep roots in the U.S. market, which it began exploring in the 1980s. By 1996, after 10 years of extensive research, it established its first joint venture with a local U.S. company, starting bulk sales in the country.

Since then, XCMG has attended CONEXPO-CON/AGG in Las Vegas eight times, ensuring that the voice of the Chinese manufacturing industry is heard on the world stage, and promoting XCMG's advanced and durable products to more clients in North America and around the world.

In 2012, XCMG launched a more comprehensive program in the U.S. and started to invest significantly in talent and material resources, including the establishment of an R&D center. Today, teams of engineers and product designers from both countries work together to develop next-generation machinery for the North American market, and accumulative successes have been achieved in technology R&D, product localization and market immersion.

XCMG's North American-edition loader, released in 2015, was the company's first high-end product created by American engineers. It's been a great success, having been sold in mature markets such as Australia and Europe.

In addition, XCMG has also entered the U.S. equipment rental market, having recently signed a long-term contract to be the earthmoving equipment supplier to Ahern, the fourth-largest rental company in the U.S.

