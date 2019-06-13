XCMG Supports Australian Mining Industry with Customized Equipment

XUZHOU, China, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Chinese construction machinery manufacturer XCMG has successfully delivered an order of 12 XDE120 electric drive dump trucks to Australia, achieving another breakthrough in the mass export of large-scale mining equipment in the high-end market.

The XDE120 is the world's first 100-tonnage electric drive dump truck designed for mining. With a robust 1,200-horsepower engine, the model XDE120 adopts the industry's latest AC variable frequency drive system and leads in function and performance among products of the same level designed to operate in open-pit mining projects.

"XCMG abides by the golden standard of 'Advanced and Endurable' in every link of production, it's what earned us the trust and recognition in the Australian market, our products satisfy all requirements for mining operations in Australia, and we have tailored professional services to add value and assist our customers further," noted Zong Li, Vice General Manager of XCMG.

Since 2018, XCMG has exported a series of products to Australian customers, including the mass export of GR3505 mining grader, China's largest tonnage loader LW1200KN, mining solution set and the 12 XDE120 electric drive dump trucks.

As one of the higher-end markets of global mining machinery, Australia implements strict technology, quality, safety, operating comfort and reliability.

To date, XCMG has established more than 30 standards and regulations in design, manufacturing and quality assurance for the Australian market, as well as creating 15 customized designs. The brand's mining equipment can overcome considerable numbers of difficulties, including an extreme surface temperature of 50 degrees Celsius and difficult construction scenarios.

The strong engineering ability of XCMG's heavy mining machinery, its world-class equipment and comprehensive after-sales service network have enabled XCMG to achieve great success in Australia.

"In recent years, XCMG has achieved continuous success in high-end mining markets. Our construction solution sets and technologies are taking the lead in a competitive industry, and we hope more people can learn about the XCMG brand, our strong technologies and reliable quality," said Li.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 76 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 183 countries and regions around the world.

