XCMG Wraps Up bauma China 2018 with over US$100 million Partnership Agreements

SHANGHAI, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG, China's leading construction machinery manufacturer, has concluded a successful trip to bauma China 2018 by reaching milestone deals with leading international companies, including a US$100 million cooperation agreement with KBA Mining Company (KBA), and celebrating the first deliveries of its record-breaking machinery products.

XCMG's cooperation agreement with Russia's KBA Mining Company will result in US$100 million worth of deals in mining equipment and solutions. During the event, XCMG delivered the first batch of its GTBZ58S aerial work platforms, which at 58.6 meters and with a maximum gradeability of 45%, is the tallest work platform in the world, to Sinopec Heavy Lifting &Transportation Co., Ltd. (SHLTC).

"With the support of global dealers, suppliers and partners, as well as the hardworking XCMG staff, the company is progressing fast in the international market towards the goal of achieving 50% of its revenue from overseas sales," said Wang Min, Chairman and President of XCMG.

Valery Aleksandrovich Tubabba, General Manager of KBA, said at a signing ceremony that "XCMG is one of the most renowned construction machinery multinational corporations in the world, with top-notch mining equipment performance, top quality products and a comprehensive after sales and service network. KBA is a very confident to partner of XCMG."

Developed under the brand's "Advanced and Endurable" gold standard, the GTBZ58S is among the 14 new aerial work platform products that XCMG showcased at bauma China 2018 and represents the company's new strength in the aerial work sector.

XCMG also hosted an overseas dealers' appreciation banquet during bauma China 2018. The company has experienced explosive growth in the global market with more than US$1.3 billion in total export value, which marks a 40% year-on-year increase. Its products are now present in 182 countries and regions.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 74 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 177 countries and regions around the world.

