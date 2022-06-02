XCMG’s XGT15000-600S, The World’s Largest Tower Crane, Rolls Off The Assembly line.

The super tower crane will accommodate the construction requirements for mega-scale bridge construction projects including heavy lifting components, high working heights and wide construction ranges, which are presented in the constructions of major bridges including Changtai Yangtze River Bridge (the world's largest diamond-type cable-stayed bridge) and the Chao-Ma railway bridge of the Ma'anshan Yangtze River Bridge (for both railway and highway).

The XGT15000-600S was crafted based on the S series tower crane technology platform with core advantages including high safety level, intelligent technology, strong functionality, high quality, precise modules and excellent performance. The tower crane adopts the combined design of a flat head main tower, boom auxiliary tower and manned elevator. Its technical specification advantages include but are not limited to:

Rated lifting moment: 15,000tm

Maximum lifting weight: 600 tons

Independent lifting height: 92.5 meters

Maximum lifting height with attachment: 400+ meters

Maximum lifting speed: 31 meters/minute

Level 12 typhoon resistance in non-working state

"Through a decade of continuous exploration and development, XCMG has successfully created the XGT15000-600S super tower crane with over 60 core technology breakthroughs, we have achieved 10 world's firsts and set 10 world records, the weight of the tower crane is 4,000 tons, and that's the equivalent of 100 regular tower cranes," said Wang Min, Chairman, and CEO of XCMG.

The XGT15000-600S has conquered over 20 of the world's top technical bottlenecks with industry-leading overall technological capability. The pioneering dual-boom modular parallel combination technology has solved the manufacturing, installation and transportation problems of the super large lifting booms; the world's first four-bar linkage double amplitude cooperative operation technology has solved the limited installation space and linkage design problems for 600-ton super rope capacity; and the first hoisting wire rope space layout technology has solved the problem of steel wire rope twisting with super high lifting height.

The tower crane has also completed over 2,000 lifting tests and 1,440 hours of non-stop testing, heralding a new chapter of development for super-scale tower cranes.

