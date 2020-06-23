XDimensional Technologies Becomes Member of Verisk Strategic Alliances

XDimensional to Offer ISO Rating Content within Its Policy Admin+ Platform

News provided by

XDimensional Technologies, Inc.

Jun 23, 2020, 10:30 ET

BREA, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XDimensional Technologies announced today that it has become a member of the Verisk Strategic Alliances network. Alliance companies, like XDimensional, use information and products from ISO, a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, to build on and enhance their own product offerings.

By affiliating with Verisk, XDimensional can take advantage of ISO Electronic Rating Content (ERC) for specified lines of business within its Nexsure Policy Admin+ Edition Platform-as-a-Service offering. Nexsure Policy Admin+ provides customers with a comprehensive insurance platform to support sales and marketing, CRM, submissions, underwriting, rating/quoting/binding, policy issuance, full policy life cycle and servicing, portals, document management, billing, commissions, and a full general ledger—all in one solution.

XDimensional's CEO, Rodney Gist, stated, "Our relationship with Verisk broadens the scope of our Nexsure Policy Admin+ Edition platform offering by allowing us to build customized insurance programs for customers that use ISO-based rating. The addition of Verisk's information and tools, combined with our technology and cost-effective pricing methodology, allows us to remove many of the barriers to entry for insurance value chain members that require such solutions."

Insurance brokers, wholesalers, MGAs/MGUs, program administrators, or carriers that are interested in learning more about XDimensional's Nexsure Policy Admin+ Edition solution or other offerings from the Nexsure product line can visit XDTI.com, or contact XDimensional Sales at 1-800-789-2567.

About XDimensional Technologies, Inc.
XDimensional Technologies®, Inc. (XDTI.com), based in Brea, California, develops and markets comprehensive insurance processing and distribution solutions that empower and connect agents, brokers, wholesalers, MGAs/MGUs, program administrators, carriers, and policyholders, driving efficient business production, superior customer service, and insightful business management. These solutions are delivered through the XD Insurance Processing Platform and the Nexsure® Agency Management Platform (Nexsure.com). The platforms are scalable, secure, cloud-based (SaaS), and engineered for the Web.

XDimensional's Corporate Headquarters are located at One Pointe Drive, Suite 500, Brea, CA 92821.

Media Contact:
Tim Hardine, Sr. Vice President
Phone: (714) 482-9590
Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE XDimensional Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.xdti.com