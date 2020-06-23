XDimensional Technologies Becomes Member of Verisk Strategic Alliances

BREA, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XDimensional Technologies announced today that it has become a member of the Verisk Strategic Alliances network. Alliance companies, like XDimensional, use information and products from ISO, a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, to build on and enhance their own product offerings.

By affiliating with Verisk, XDimensional can take advantage of ISO Electronic Rating Content™ (ERC™) for specified lines of business within its Nexsure Policy Admin+ Edition Platform-as-a-Service offering. Nexsure Policy Admin+ provides customers with a comprehensive insurance platform to support sales and marketing, CRM, submissions, underwriting, rating/quoting/binding, policy issuance, full policy life cycle and servicing, portals, document management, billing, commissions, and a full general ledger—all in one solution.

XDimensional's CEO, Rodney Gist, stated, "Our relationship with Verisk broadens the scope of our Nexsure Policy Admin+ Edition platform offering by allowing us to build customized insurance programs for customers that use ISO-based rating. The addition of Verisk's information and tools, combined with our technology and cost-effective pricing methodology, allows us to remove many of the barriers to entry for insurance value chain members that require such solutions."

Insurance brokers, wholesalers, MGAs/MGUs, program administrators, or carriers that are interested in learning more about XDimensional's Nexsure Policy Admin+ Edition solution or other offerings from the Nexsure product line can visit XDTI.com, or contact XDimensional Sales at 1-800-789-2567.

About XDimensional Technologies, Inc.

XDimensional Technologies®, Inc. (XDTI.com), based in Brea, California, develops and markets comprehensive insurance processing and distribution solutions that empower and connect agents, brokers, wholesalers, MGAs/MGUs, program administrators, carriers, and policyholders, driving efficient business production, superior customer service, and insightful business management. These solutions are delivered through the XD Insurance Processing Platform™ and the Nexsure® Agency Management Platform (Nexsure.com). The platforms are scalable, secure, cloud-based (SaaS), and engineered for the Web.



XDimensional's Corporate Headquarters are located at One Pointe Drive, Suite 500, Brea, CA 92821.

