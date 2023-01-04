Xeal and FRG Team to Bring EV Charging to Workforce and Affordable Housing in Philadelphia

Partnership Will Bring EV Capabilities to the Historic Main Line Area for First Time Ever

NEW YORK , Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xeal, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and smarter technology for the multifamily industry, today announced an agreement with Friedman Realty Group, one of the nation's leading developers and managers of multifamily homes, to provide charging stations for FRG's Philadelphia portfolio. This partnership will bring charging capabilities to 300 units in housing communities situated on the historic Main Line of Pennsylvania.

Xeal's EV charging stations are part of FRG's goal to provide environmentally-friendly improvements to their portfolio. The project will introduce EV charging to the historic Philadelphia Main Line region, which was first built by Pennsylvania Railroad in the early 19th century and grew to become one of the most influential suburbs of Philadelphia.

"We are excited to partner with Xeal to provide best-in-class EV charging technology to our residents while at the same time furthering our commitment to initiatives that promote sustainability at our properties," said David B. Friedman, President of FRG. "We're also proud to be among the first companies to bring EV charging to our Greater Philadelphia apartment communities. Xeal's easy-to-use, reliable platform will be a tremendous benefit to our residents and their guests and we look forward to expanding our relationship with them."

Xeal's charging platform leverages its patent-pending Apollo protocol, which uses encrypted tokens and distributed ledgers via smartphones to operate charging stations in a self-reliant and more secure way, while maintaining all smart functions. By eliminating the need for smart chargers to depend on a central server external to the building, Xeal eliminates IT and network infrastructure capital expenditure (capex) entirely and maximizes return on investment (ROI) for building owners, while offering superior reliability for drivers.

The simple, user-friendly platform ensures residents have a frictionless charging experience while property managers and ownership can control access, set driver rates, and monitor charger usage on demand. The Apollo technology allows for these and all of the smart charger's functions to work seamlessly without the reliance on a cellular or WiFi connection.

"Xeal is excited to partner with FRG to bring reliable EV charging infrastructure to Philadelphia's historic Main Line, which has been a part of Pennsylvania history for over 200 years," said Zander Isaacson, Co-Founder and CEO at Xeal. "The Main Line was designed to connect the towns of Pennsylvania, and now FRG has the incredible opportunity to connect its residents to the future of transportation. FRG understands the need for EV charging for all residents in multifamily and the impact it has on our communities as a whole."

About Xeal

Xeal is a hyper-growth, venture-backed technology startup headquartered in New York City. Xeal offers multifamily and commercial real estate owners and operators the ability to seamlessly install smart EV charging in their communities with little to no infrastructure upgrades. Clients manage these smart EV charging stations remotely through Xeal's dashboard, providing real-time data on charging sessions, energy management, utilization, and revenue share. Xeal's driver app employs a token-based technology for EV drivers to gain reliable access to charging stations without relying on cellular or garage IT infrastructure. Through Apollo, a groundbreaking decentralized communication protocol, building owners can remotely control and monitor smart charging stations through a bi-directional management channel between user smartphones and EV chargers to establish a more secure, reliable, and cost-effective way to stay connected. Xeal delivers an entirely self-sufficient smart charging experience for drivers, enabling 100% reliability, 50x faster processing speed, and a frictionless user experience. Experience Xeal's recent deployments here or visit www.xealenergy.com for more information.

About Friedman Realty Group

Founded in 1975, Friedman Realty Group (FRG) is a family-owned and operated real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition and management of residential apartments, retail shopping centers, and professional office buildings within the Philadelphia suburbs and South Jersey area. FRG operates its properties with a keen focus on local market conditions and employs full-time staff to provide intensive, hands-on site management with a service-first attitude. www.FRGinc.com .

