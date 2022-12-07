Xeal Partners with StreetLights Residential for EV Charging Station Rollout Across Six States

Project Will Provide Charging to Company's Multifamily Developments Across the Sun Belt

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xeal, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and smarter technology for the multifamily industry, today announced an agreement with StreetLights Residential, one of the nation's leading developers, designers and builders of multifamily communities, to install a significant number of charging stations across the company's nationwide pipeline of new developments.

StreetLights has developed more than 15,000 units in 19 cities in six states across the United States. The initial phase calls for over 100 stations to be installed at 14 communities. Notably, this includes 30 EV stations at The Hadley , a state-of-the-art, high-rise community in Atlanta that is slated to welcome residents in Spring 2023. The project is part of StreetLights' ongoing commitment to providing its residents with the most conscientious choice for EV charging solutions, meeting current demands and future-proofing its portfolio for the inevitable increase of EV purchases among renters.

"Reliable EV charging that provides 100% uptime is important not just to our residents but to StreetLights, as well," said Robert de Bruin, President of StreetLights Residential. "We are committed to providing our residents with dependable solutions that align with our organization's ESG goals. StreetLights is sensitive to the impact our industry makes, and we are fully committed to doing our part to provide a better future for our residents and the neighborhoods and cities in which we live. We look forward to working with Xeal as a forward-thinking partner in planning and executing our sustainability goals."

Xeal's charging platform and patent-pending Apollo protocol utilizes a self-reliant, distributed connectivity solution that has all of the benefits of a smart charger but removes the frustrating bottleneck of centralized IT infrastructure that leads to charger downtime. This approach provides residents with the industry's most reliable EV charging experience via a user-friendly platform that doesn't depend on a central server or any IT infrastructure to successfully initiate a charging session, transact, and perform all other smart functions.

Xeal also has a power optimization software built into its turnkey solution that empowers buildings to install up to 3x as many charging stations without additional electrical upgrades, thus reducing capital expenditure and maximizing return on investment for property owners. As sales of EVs skyrocket, developers can rely on Xeal's technology to meet rapidly growing demand for home charging in multifamily.

"Xeal is excited to partner with StreetLights, a real-estate pioneer that recognizes the unique opportunity to capture the explosive growth of electric vehicles across the United States and attract high value residents to their properties," said Zander Isaacson, Co-Founder and CEO at Xeal. "While it's easy to check the ESG box with almost any solution, StreetLights is demonstrating exceptional leadership by supplying the most reliable EV charging technology with a 100% uptime guarantee for their residents."

About Xeal

Xeal is a hyper-growth, venture-backed technology startup headquartered in New York City. Xeal offers multifamily and commercial real estate owners and operators the ability to seamlessly install smart EV charging in their communities with little to no infrastructure upgrades. Clients manage these smart EV charging stations remotely through Xeal's dashboard, providing real-time data on charging sessions, energy management, utilization, and revenue share. Xeal's driver app employs a token-based technology for EV drivers to gain reliable access to charging stations without relying on cellular or garage IT infrastructure. Through Apollo, a groundbreaking decentralized communication protocol, building owners can remotely control and monitor smart charging stations through a bi-directional management channel between user smartphones and EV chargers to establish a more secure, reliable, and cost-effective way to stay connected. Xeal delivers an entirely self-sufficient smart charging experience for drivers, enabling 100% uptime, 50x faster processing speed, and a frictionless user experience. Experience Xeal's recent deployments here or visit www.xealenergy.com for more information.

About StreetLights Residential

StreetLights Residential specializes in new urbanist apartment homes and mixed-use developments. With in-house development, design, and construction expertise, the StreetLights team focuses on custom luxury communities which rival the experience, lifestyle and amenities of living in an urban boutique hotel. StreetLights has numerous urban infill projects throughout the country with more than 15,000 multifamily units completed, in progress or in design in 19 cities across six states. Since StreetLights' inception in 2011, the company has grown to more than 200 employees in its development and construction companies and has offices in Dallas, Austin, Atlanta, Orlando, Phoenix and San Diego. For more information, visit www.streetlightsres.com .

