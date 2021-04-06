XELS Launches Eco-Conscious Blockchain Platform for Carbon Offset Credits

TOKYO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XELS, one of the leading startups tackling climate change by increasing participation and transparency in carbon markets, will list its eponymous XELS token on Bittrex Global on April 8th, 2021.

Tokenized Carbon Credits

XELS will provide both businesses and individuals access to a blockchain-based carbon offset platform, initially focused on tokenized voluntary carbon offset credits. These credits are increasingly attractive to companies that want to show consumers they're serious about reducing their carbon footprint.

XELS Launches Eco-Conscious Blockchain Platform

Tackling Fraud With Blockchain

Since the birth of carbon markets following the Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement, fraud has hindered the effectiveness of carbon credit sales and trading. Bad actors sometimes sell fake or expired credits, and "recycling" fraud had led to the double spending of unretired credits. Carbon markets are the perfect use case for blockchain's distributed ledger technology, as transactions cannot be modified, reversed, or duplicated. Tokenized carbon credits can also be "burned," with a public transaction hash proving it has been retired forever.

XELS founder and CEO Takeshi Nojima explains the XELS vision:

"We believe that decentralization is the only way that carbon markets can work effectively. XELS will enable the industry to maintain open, transparent records - from generation, to sale, to retirement. Making it easy for corporations to transparently offset their carbon without fear of fraud will make them even more willing to combat global warming, and it will pay dividends as far as consumer trust that they're truly intent on making a difference for the environment."

The XELS Token

XELS will exist as a platform token that will be used to access a future suite of stablecoins that are pegged to various industry-standard voluntary carbon offset credits. In the future, the company also seeks to offer "compliance" credits, which are heavily regulated under national cap and trade agreements.

Japan lags behind European nations, where businesses are compelled to buy compliance credits to avoid heavy taxes. XELS is already in talks with numerous listed companies in Japan that are keen to get on board with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's target of reaching net zero domestic emissions by 2050.

Reducing Blockchains Carbon Footprint

While XELS will exist as an ERC20 token at launch, the company is cognizant of concerns surrounding the high energy consumption associated with Ethereum, Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies.

Later this year, XELS will migrate to a proprietary, low-energy blockchain that the company has been developing since 2017. XELS Chain takes a hybrid proof-of-stake and proof-of-work approach, while enabling users to run a full node on a basic laptop without the need for power-hungry mining hardware.

From April the 8th, 2021 the XELS platform token will be available to trade on leading cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex Global.

Businesses or individuals interested in accessing the decentralized carbon market of the future with XELS, can contact [email protected] for more information.

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: Mitch Hammer

Contact Email: [email protected]

Contact Phone: +81 80 9400 0536

Learn more about XELS - https://www.xels.io

Buy XELS on Bittrex Global - https://global.bittrex.com

Follow XELS on Twitter - https://twitter.com/xels_PR

Join the XELS community on Telegram - https://t.me/xelscoin

Find XELS on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/XELS-COIN-1867938109912219

XELS is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

About Bitcoin PR Buzz

Bitcoin PR Buzz has been proudly serving the crypto press release distribution needs of blockchain start-ups for over 9 years. Get your Bitcoin Press Release Distribution today.

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE XELS