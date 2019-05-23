Xenia Hotels & Resorts Declares Dividend For Second Quarter 2019

ORLANDO, Fla., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) ("Xenia" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a cash dividend of $0.275 per share of the Company's common stock for the second quarter 2019. The dividend will be paid on July 12, 2019 to all holders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on June 28, 2019.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states. Xenia's hotels are primarily in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, and Hilton, as well as leading independent management companies including The Kessler Collection, Sage Hospitality, and Davidson Hotels & Resorts. For more information on Xenia's business, refer to the Company website at www.xeniareit.com.

