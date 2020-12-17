Xenith Expands Partnership With Women's Football Alliance, Named Official Equipment and Uniform Provider

DETROIT, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenith, the innovative football equipment company, has renewed and expanded its partnership with the Women's Football Alliance (WFA), the largest, most competitive, and fastest growing women's tackle football league in the world. Xenith will be the Official Equipment and Uniform Partner of the WFA for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

This expanded partnership includes a specific focus on growing the number of women playing football and celebrating those who have paved the way for the athletes of today. Xenith will award equipment grants to select WFA teams during each year of the agreement and will be launching a special content series this March during Women's History Month, focused on notable figures in the WFA's history.

"Xenith exists to elevate the athlete's pursuit in all facets of football – whether that be through playing, training or living – and the WFA shares this mission with us," said Ryan Sullivan, Xenith CEO. "These women pursue excellence on the field of play and in their daily lives, and we are proud to partner with a league that is committed to their community and growing the game of football for all.

Women's tackle football teams and leagues have been in existence since the 1930s, but the most promising growth in the sport – both in the number of teams and in the level of competition has taken place over the last five years. More than 2,500 players are represented by 65 teams in the WFA and all will have the opportunity to be outfitted by Xenith from head to ankle.

Beginning in 2021, WFA teams will don Xenith uniforms and gain favored access to Xenith protective equipment and apparel. Xenith will also provide uniforms for and hold the title sponsorship of the annual Xenith WFA All-American Game.

"The WFA continues to build relationships with the top brands in the game in order to provide our athletes with the highest quality equipment and apparel," stated Lisa King, Commissioner of the WFA. "Xenith shares our vision for a professional women's football league, and their support and promotion of our athletes is what led us to not only continue, but to expand our partnership."

About Xenith

Based in Detroit, Xenith creates top-rated football helmets, gear and apparel designed to elevate athletes to live their game. Their athlete-first design approach is backed by rigorous science, engineering, and innovation which transcends laboratory testing to address on-field needs. Xenith outfits the athlete from head to ankle in a suite of performance products for playing, training, and living.

All Xenith helmets are Five-Star on the Virginia Tech Helmet Ratings, and in the "Top-Performing Group" of the NFL Lab Helmet Performance Testing. Xenith is committed to democratizing protection by making top-rated helmets, shoulder pads, and gear available at an equitable price point for anyone who wants to play football – from youth, to varsity, to the pros. To learn more about Xenith, visit xenith.com and follow on social media on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About the Women's Football Alliance

The WFA is a full-contact women's American football league. Established in 2009, they are the largest and most competitive Women's Football League in the world. Headquartered in Exeter, California, the WFA is dedicated to promoting and developing women's tackle football with the vision for all female athletes to have access to playing football in high school, college, and on a professional level.

The WFA has broken many barriers. It was the first women's football league to play a National Championship in an NFL stadium, as well as the first women's league to have its games broadcasted on national television. Over 15 veteran WFA players have earned coaching and scouting positions in the NFL including Katie Sowers (San Francisco 49ers), the first female to coach in a Super Bowl; Jennifer King (The Washington Football Team), the first female African American coach in the NFL; and Callie Brownson (Cleveland Browns), the first woman to coach an NFL position group in a regular-season game. For more information on the WFA visit wfaprofootball.com.

