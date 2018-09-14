Xenon Flash Lamps: Worldwide Market Forecasts to 2022 - Growing Demand from Various Industries is Augmenting Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Xenon Flash Lamp Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global xenon flash lamp market to grow at a CAGR of 9.36% during the period 2018-2022.

One trend in the market is precision farming applications. Precision farming aims at growing more food using fewer resources and thus, reducing production costs. Crop cultivation and soil conditions differ from place to place, and therefore, the use of precision farming ensures that the inputs used for crops and the soil ensure their health and productivity.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand from various industries. Xenon flash lamp pumped lasers are widely used in medical and cosmetic applications owing to its advantages such as stable simmer, dependable trigger, and consistent lamp-to-lamp quality. For instance, in the medical sector, xenon flash lamp pumped lasers are used while performing lasers eye surgeries and kidney stone surgeries.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is emergence of substitutes. Xenon flash lamps are widely used in many spectroscopic applications due to their ability to generate light across multiple wavelengths, ranging from IR to UV. But many stereoscopic applications only require light at discrete wavelengths.

Key Vendors

Excelitas Technologies

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Heraeus Holding

PerkinElmer

Sugawara Laboratories

