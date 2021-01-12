Xentris Wireless Names Mike Stein as Vice President of Military & Government Services

Stein has been in the military power sector for 15 years where he held a series of roles increasing in responsibility including management, business development and engineering for various enterprises.

"I am excited about this new role and look forward to leading a team that delivers the best Soldier-accepted, safe charging solutions for the Warfighter to make them faster, lighter and more lethal," Stein stated.

For nearly 30 years, Xentris Wireless has been known for high quality, innovative wireless solutions. Last year, they expanded their product development, testing and manufacturing facility at its headquarters in Addison, Illinois to include ruggedized charging solutions for the Warfighter.

