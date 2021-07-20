Xentris Wireless Welcomes Mike Saubert as Director of Innovation of Military & Government Services

A U.S. Army veteran and award-winning designer, Saubert brings more than 20 years of military experience as well as experience developing consumer products. He has extensive experience in successfully leading cross-functional teams through the product development lifecycle from initial ideation and user research to product launch and post launch. Prior to joining Xentris Wireless, Saubert held a series of roles increasing in responsibility at Sears Holdings Corporation. He earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Industrial Design degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago and his Master of Management of Product Design and Development degree from Northwestern University.

"Our EXO Charge division is dedicated to developing revolutionary charging solutions for the U.S. military. As a veteran and award-winning designer, we are honored to have Mike join our team with his combination of military and design experience," states David Bailey, President and CEO.

"I am excited and proud to join a team that makes our Warfighters a priority by developing mission-ready power solutions to make our Warfighters faster and lighter. As a veteran, I understand the importance of this and look forward to designing and innovating products with superior technology that will make a difference to our Warfighters," said Mike Saubert.

About Xentris Wireless:

Xentris Wireless is a leader in designing, manufacturing and distributing high quality, innovative wireless accessories supplying a full line of products to a wide range of customers and top wireless companies – including the largest wireless carriers, retailers and dealer agents. With nearly 30 years of experience, Xentris Wireless most recently expanded its product development, testing and manufacturing to include ruggedized power solutions for the Warfighter.

