Xerostomia (Dry Mouth Disease) Therapeutics Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xerostomia, commonly referred to as dry mouth syndrome, is a result of reduced or absent salivary flow producing mucosal dryness. The increase in radiation therapy and chemotherapy is likely to lead to an increased incidence of xerostomia, which is estimated to predominantly drive the xerostomia therapeutics market. Other factors driving the market growth include increasing usage of prescription medicines, easy availability and cost-effectiveness of medicines, growing geriatric population base and increasing prevalence of diseases, such as Sjogren's syndrome, HIV, diabetes, and Alzheimer's disease, among other diseases. Moreover, factors, such as lack of awareness and unavailability of effective treatment, is likely to hinder the usage of xerostomia therapeutics products and can act as a restraining factor for the xerostomia therapeutics market.







Key Market Trends

Artificial Saliva/Saliva Substitutes Segment Expected to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast Period



The reduction of saliva in the mouth can lead to tooth decay, mouth infections, an altered sense of taste or smell, difficulty in swallowing, pain, and many other complications. Artificial saliva is a liquid or aerosol product that is sprayed into the mouth. They are designed to moisten and relieve the pain and discomfort from chronic dry mouth, especially with regular use. Many artificial saliva sprays and gels claim to work for up to two hours, and many users require more frequent applications to maintain moisture in the mouth, which can greatly interfere with a good night's sleep and daily activity. Several saliva sprays and gels also have a reputation for strong and unpleasant flavors, though a recent increase in the use of naturally sweet xylitol has led to the availability of better alternatives. Hence, owing to the aforementioned factors, along with rising disease burden, and availability of over-the-counter artificial saliva products, the segment is expected to register a steady growth during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Region Over the Forecast Period



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period due to factors, such as growing healthcare expenditure, an increase in initiatives for raising awareness, and rising prevalence of diseases, such as diabetes, HIV, cancer, and Parkinson's disease that cause dry mouth conditions. Cancer rates are increasing drastically in the Asia-Pacific region. Owing to rising incomes and better access to childhood vaccinations, the life expectancy in the region is high, which increases health risks related to behavioral factors, in turn resulting in cancer. Emerging economies, such as China and India, have adopted both health and industrial policy for encouraging domestic production of cancer drugs, which is leading to lower therapy costs. Lower therapy costs, coupled with increasing awareness about cancer, is leading to higher adoption of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.



Competitive Landscape

Key players in xerostomia (dry mouth disease) therapeutics market are focusing on the development of their product portfolio, acquisition of emerging players, and distribution agreements to increase their geographical presence. In May 2018: Prisyna, the oral care division of Synedgen, received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market its family of Moisyn products designed to treat xerostomia. Some of the key players dominating the xerostomia therapeutics market are 3M, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Lupin, Parnell Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and Synedgen, among others.



