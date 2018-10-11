Xevo Ranked Number #357 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2018 Technology Fast 500™

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Xevo Inc., the global leader in connected car software and smart automotive user experiences, today announced it ranked number 357 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™. The list is a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America. Xevo's groundbreaking automotive commerce and services platform, Xevo Market, uses advanced analytics and data insights to provide an AI-enhanced driving experience for consumers – along with monetization opportunities for both automakers and merchant partners. The company experienced 25% percent revenue growth this year, and moved up from its previous rank of #370.

"This recognition is an honor for our company and our cutting-edge technology, and we are happy to be acknowledged as a part of this group. Xevo's growth over the past few years is a direct result of our efforts to leverage data to create smart driving experiences," said Dan Gittleman, CEO of Xevo. "Our Xevo Market automotive commerce and services platform is revolutionizing the in-vehicle experience and for consumers. We look forward to continued growth and innovation as we work to define the connected car experience."

"Congratulations to the Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 500 winners on this impressive achievement," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "These companies are innovators who have converted their disruptive ideas into products, services, and experiences that can captivate new customers and drive remarkable growth."

Overall, 2018 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 143 percent to 77,260 percent from 2014 to 2017, with median growth of 412 percent.

About Deloitte's 2018 Technology Fast 500™

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2014 to 2017.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Xevo

Xevo Inc. is the global leader in connected car software and a Tier 1 partner to some of the world's largest automakers. The company has one of the largest automotive IoT deployments in the world, with its technology on the road in millions of vehicles. Xevo's Journeyware thin-client platform for cloud, car, and mobile devices enables consumer commerce, multi-media applications, and enterprise services to improve performance and safety, deliver an AI-enhanced driving experience, and provide new monetization opportunities for automotive OEMs. Xevo Market, the company's in-vehicle commerce and services platform, connects customers with their favorite brands and services by delivering highly-contextual offers through the touchscreens of their vehicles and their vehicle-branded mobile apps. For more information, visit www.xevo.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

