XFit, Inc./Nexersys Announces a Crowdfunding Offering with MicroVentures

Interactive Fitness Redefined

Nexersys developed and sells professional-grade multimedia fitness products that incorporate the interaction of a personal trainer, the benefits of Boxing/MMA High-Intensity Interval Training workouts, and the entertainment and feedback available from today's gaming and computer technology. Nexersys provides a unique combination of cardio, strength, endurance and mental acuity into a single piece of training equipment. Users can tailor their training to fit individual needs.

Partnership with Microsoft's Azure Team

XFit is working with Microsoft's Azure Team to expand its Best-in-Class user experience on the Microsoft PlayFab platform. New features currently in development include:

Live Video Training

Motion detection

AI/ ML

Adventure Play

About Nexersys & XFit, Inc.

Nexersys was the first product in the interactive fitness industry to incorporate intelligent gaming with 2-way communication into highly effective fitness equipment. XFit owns all intellectual property rights to the Nexersys and Cross Body Trainer product lines, including existing US and International Patents and Trademarks.

About MicroVenture Marketplace, Inc.

MicroVenture Marketplace ("MicroVentures") is a registered broker/dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. MicroVentures offers the sale of private placements in early and late stage companies in various industries, facilitates secondary transactions in private companies, and serves as a crowdfunding intermediary in accordance with Regulation CF. A crowdfunding investment involves risk, including illiquidity, potential loss of principal, and dilution. In making an investment decision, investors must rely on their own examination of the issuer and the terms of the offering.

The offering is a private placement in accordance with Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg. CF) adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) through MicroVentures. For more information on joining the crowdfunding opportunity with XFit please visit: http://bit.ly/2kFNpq8

SOURCE XFit, Inc.