XFL LA Wildcats And Monkey Knife Fight Announce Marketing Partnership

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for their home opener, the XFL's Los Angeles Wildcats announced a partnership with Monkey Knife Fight (MKF), one of the fastest-growing sports gaming platforms in North America. MKF's sponsorship will be activated through in-stadium promotions, weekly XFL fantasy games and an MKF decal that will appear on the Wildcats' helmets during select games.

"The XFL created a league of great teams and we truly feel this partnership is a natural fit," stated Bill Asher, Founder of Monkey Knife Fight. "We're excited to introduce XFL fans to Monkey Knife Fight, particularly in the Los Angeles market."

"We're proud to be partnering with the fastest-growing sports gaming platform in North America, Monkey Knife Fight," said LA Wildcats President Heather Brooks Karatz. "As the Official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner of the LA Wildcats, Monkey Knife Fight will boost our fan experience to a completely new level."

The announcement comes on the heels of multiple accolades for Monkey Knife Fight, which includes being named the 2020 Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association Rookie of The Year and Disruptor of the Year and also received two 2019 EGR Operator Awards nominations.

About Monkey Knife Fight: Monkey Knife Fight (MKF) is the fastest-growing sports gaming platform in North America, while being the third-largest Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform. MKF is a new style of legal mobile gaming - a democratized platform with a level playing field where you play against the house, not professionals. MKF launched in the Fall of 2018 with a dynamic slate of new daily sports contests for all NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, WNBA, PGA, soccer, and NASCAR events.

Follow Monkey Knife Fight on Facebook (@PlayMonkeyKnifeFight), Twitter (@MKF), and Instagram (MonkeyKnifeFight_)

About the LA Wildcats: The LA Wildcats are one of eight teams in the XFL, which kicked off February 8. The Wildcats home opener at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson takes place Sunday, February 16 against the Dallas Renegades live on ABC. Tickets to all five Wildcats home games are available now for purchase. Lower level season tickets start at $20 per game and season ticket packages range from $100 to $425 per seat. Lower level single-game tickets start at $24. For more information go to www.XFLWildcats.com to learn more about Wildcats season tickets, the team's schedule, roster and more. Follow the team on social media @XFLWildcats.

