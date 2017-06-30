xG Technology Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2018

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- xG Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), whose IMT and Vislink brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications in the broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, announced today its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. The Company also announced today that it achieved $7 million in annual savings from cost reduction initiatives implemented in the second quarter of 2018, which is an increase of $2 million over previous guidance. xG will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter results on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (details below).

Second Quarter Results

Revenues for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 were $9.4 million and $19.1 million compared to $14.2 million and $23.6 million in the corresponding periods in 2017.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $6.4 million , or $(0.40) per share in the second quarter of 2018 compared to a net loss of $1.0 million , or $(0.09) per share in the second quarter of 2017. Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $9.7 million , or $(0.62) per share for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to net income of $7.3 million , or $0.69 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2017 .

Taking into account the cost reduction initiatives implemented in the second quarter of 2018, the Company reported the following Non-GAAP Second Quarter Results1:

"This was a transformational quarter," emphasized Roger Branton, CEO and co-founder of xG Technology, "In the second quarter we took decisive steps to stabilize our business. As a result of these actions, and the traction we have established in our core markets, we are well-positioned for future growth. During the quarter, we achieved $7 million in annual cost savings related to discontinued operations, specifically $6.2 million in labor cost savings and $800,000 in non-labor cost savings. We also identified an additional $1.3 million in non-labor cost savings to be realized over the next year, primarily by reducing the footprint of certain facilities. In addition, in the second quarter we raised $4 million in capital and solved some key supply chain challenges. We received significant new orders during the quarter, entered into collaborations with large government agencies, and signed an agreement with Panasonic to integrate our wireless camera control and 4K technology into Panasonic's studio camera line. We will continue to execute on our plan to achieve profitability, while at the same time focus on driving margin expansion and improving our earnings," concluded Mr. Branton.

Second Quarter 2018 Key Business Highlights

Implemented a cost reduction program that resulted in annual cost savings of $7 million and identified another $1.3 million to be realized over the next year.

Received orders valued at over $750,000 for HD (high-definition) airborne video downlink system (AVDS) equipment and related services from law enforcement agencies located in Virginia , Massachusetts , Oregon and California .

Announced a partnership between IMT Vislink and Frontline Communications to deploy a customized newsnet® electronic news gathering (ENG) vehicle for performing on-site demonstrations at broadcast client locations.

Announced a collaboration between IMT Vislink and K2 Unmanned Systems, LLC on the launch of K2's new law enforcement tactical drone. IMT Vislink is providing interoperable, encrypted HD video downlink technology for use with the system.

Financial Results Conference Call Details

xG management will hold a conference call to discuss its Q2 2018 results and provide a corporate update on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the conference call, please call 1-844-825-9789 (toll free) or 1-412-317-5169 (international call-in) and ask to join the xG Technology call. The call will also be simultaneously webcast. Listeners can access the webcast live through the Company's website at http://www.xgtechnology.com/about-xg-technology/investor-information/. For those who cannot participate in the call, an audio replay will be made available on xG's website.

¹NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We disclose non-GAAP financial measures as we believe they provide useful information on actual operating performance. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Non-GAAP gross margin excludes the impact of purchase price amortization on the step up of assets as a result of the bargain purchase gain and the impact of foreign exchange gains or losses.

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations excludes the impact of purchase price amortization related to the Vislink acquisition, acquisition-related expenses and restructuring expenses.

We use the above-noted non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes and to allow us to assess the performance of our business before including the impacts of the items noted above as they affect the comparability of our financial results. These non-GAAP measures are reviewed regularly by management and the Board of Directors as part of the ongoing internal assessment of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus purchase price amortization, acquisition-related expense, restructuring expense, depreciation and amortization, foreign exchange gains or losses and interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is a metric used by investors and analysts for valuation purposes and we believe that it is an important indicator of our operating performance.

About xG Technology, Inc.

Technology's IMT and Vislink brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications and are trusted suppliers to tier-1 customers in broadcast/sports/entertainment, and law enforcement/public safety/defense markets. Their products have been engineered to deliver high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. In the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors, IMT and Vislink provide high-definition communication links to reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage. In the law enforcement, public safety & defense markets, IMT and Vislink provide secure video communications and mission-critical solutions to local, national and international agencies and organizations. More information can be found at www.imt-solutions.com and www.vislink.com.

Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 80 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target", "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to xG Technology, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

xG TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 2,185 $ 2,799 Accounts receivable, net 5,357 8,337 Inventories, net 16,016 14,753 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 704 626 Total current assets 24,262 26,515 Property and equipment, net 2,744 3,237 Intangible assets, net 5,577 6,894 Total assets $ 32,583 $ 36,646 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,084 $ 10,918 Accrued expenses 2,945 3,150 Convertible note payable 2,000 2,000 Convertible promissory notes, net of discount of $508 and $0, respectively 3,492 — Due to related parties 691 998 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 1,642 634 Obligation under capital leases 10 18 Derivative liabilities 2,533 2,399 Total current liabilities 21,397 20,117 Long-term obligation under capital leases, net of current portion 24 30 Total liabilities 21,421 20,147 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock – $0.00001 par value per share: 10,000,000 shares authorized as of June



30, 2018 and December 31, 2017; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2018



and December 31, 2017 — — Common stock – $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized,



16,674,874 and 14,897,392 shares issued and 16,674,872 and 14,897,390 outstanding



as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively — — Additional paid in capital 240,220 235,819 Accumulated other comprehensive income 328 354 Treasury stock, at cost – 2 shares at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017,



respectively (22) (22) Accumulated deficit (229,364) (219,652) Total stockholders' equity 11,162 16,499 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 32,583 $ 36,646 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

xG TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE DATA) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue $ 9,424 $ 14,218 $ 19,157 $ 23,553 Cost of revenue and operating expenses Cost of components and personnel 4,487 9,695 9,277 15,266 Inventory valuation adjustments 121 (23) 234 76 General and administrative expenses 6,028 6,441 11,860 12,989 Research and development expenses 2,925 2,511 5,367 4,385 Impairment charge 168 — 168 — Amortization and depreciation 818 1,143 1,705 2,132 Total cost of revenue and operating expenses 14,547 19,767 28,611 34,848 Loss from operations (5,123) (5,549) (9,454) (11,295) Other (expense) income Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities 605 27 1,654 (190) Gain on bargain purchase — 3,691 — 15,530 Gain on debt and payables extinguishments — 1,090 — 3,990 Other income (expense) 38 (253) 38 (253) Interest expense, net (1,903) (47) (1,950) (531) Total other (expense) income (1,260) 4,508 (258) 18,546 Net (loss) income $ (6,383) $ (1,041) $ (9,712) $ 7,251 Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.40) $ (0.09) $ (0.62) $ 0.69 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.40) $ (0.09) $ (0.62) $ 0.69 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 16,154 11,405 15,555 10,500 Diluted 16,154 11,405 15,555 10,500 Comprehensive (loss) income: Net (loss) income $ (6,383) $ (1,041) $ (9,712) $ 7,251 Unrealized (loss) gain on currency translation adjustment (109) 365 328 348 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (6,492) $ (676) $ (9,384) $ 7,599 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

Our financial statements are prepared in accordance with US GAAP on a basis consistent for all periods presented. In addition to results reported in accordance with US GAAP, we use non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental indicators of our operating performance. We disclose non-GAAP measures as we believe that these measures provide better information on actual operating results.

Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by US GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

xG TECHNOLOGY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP to NON-GAAP RESULTS QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 Stock Non GAAP Option One-Time Discontinued GAAP In thousands of US$ Q2 Expense Expenses Operations Q2 Revenue $9,424 $ (26) $9,398 Gross margin 52.4% 52.3% Cost of revenue and operating expenses Cost of components and personnel 4,487 4,487 Inventory valuation adjustments 121 121 General and administrative expenses 6,029 (613) (880) 4,537 Research and development expenses 2,925 (1,047) (758) 1,120 Impairment charge 168 (168) Amortization and depreciation 817 - - (337) 480 Total cost of revenue and operating expenses 14,547 (1,660) (2,143) 10,745 Income (loss) from operations (5,123) 1,660 2,117 (1,347) Other income (expense) Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities 605 605 Other expense 38 38 Interest expense (1,903) - 1,858 - (45) Total other income (expense) (1,260) - 1,858 - 598 Net income (loss) $(6,383) $1,660 $1,858 $2,117 $(749) EBITDA $(3,663) $1,660 - $1,780 $(224)

xG TECHNOLOGY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP to NON-GAAP RESULTS SIX MONTHS ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 Stock Non GAAP Option One-Time Discontinued GAAP In thousands of US$ H1 Expense Expenses Operations H1 Revenue $19,157 $ (427) $18,730 Gross margin 51.6% 50.9% Cost of revenue and operating expenses Cost of components and personnel 9,277 (84) 9,193 Inventory valuation adjustments 234 - 234 General and administrative expenses 11,861 (1,023) (63) (1,663) 9,112 Research and development expenses 5,367 (1,451) - (1,759) 2,157 Impairment charge 168 - - (168) - Amortization and depreciation 1,704 - - (674) 1,030 Total cost of revenue and operating expenses 28,611 (2,474) (63) (4,348) 21,726 Income (loss) from operations (9,454) 2,474 63 3,921 (2,996) Other income (expense) Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities 1,654 1,654 Other expense 38 38 Interest expense (1,950) - 1,858 - (92) Total other income (expense) (258) - 1,858 - 1,600 Net income (loss) $(9,712) $2,474 $1,921 $3,921 $(1,396) EBITDA $(6,058) $2,474 63 $3,247 $(274)

SOURCE xG Technology, Inc.

