XGIMI'S Horizon Pro 4K Projector Wins Renowned European A/V Award

Since 1982 EISA has brought together more than 60 publications and media organizations from around the world in a wide range of categories to review and recognize the products and manufacturers in the consumer electronics industry who have excelled in their specific categories. Each year the organization's members will put forward, vote and award the products that combine the best price, value, design, innovations and technological advancements. This year, XGIMI had its flagship Horizon Pro nominated and awarded by the EISA panel of judges.

The XGIMI Horizon Pro Projector has True 4K technology, offering superior resolution for stunning clarity, image quality and crisply defined details. The Horizon Pro's ultra-bright image projection is enhanced by XGIMI's own suite of AI-powered image stabilization and image correction technology. XGIMI's X-VUE and Intelligent Screen Adaption (ISA) technology based on XGIMI's industry-leading Vertical and Horizontal Auto Keystone Correction offers users the ability to project from almost any angle with no manual adjusting needed, while intelligently optimizing screen size and avoiding on-wall obstacles like light switches or pictures. Combined with powerful, purpose built Harman Kardon speakers and a smooth Android TV UI makes the Horizon Pro the ultimate home theater in a box.

The EISA awards panel, in their award citation said, "XGIMI's innovative Horizon Pro – a compact, easily portable 4K HDR model with Android TV smart talents – offers a plug-and-play user experience and the ability to be installed almost anywhere. Automated focus and keystone correction are joined by intelligent 'obstacle avoidance' to adjust its image to fit any wall surface, plus automatic alignment for use with a dedicated screen. Pictures, delivered by a 2200 Lumens LED light source, are sharp, bright and intensely coloured. Generous connectivity includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for streaming sources, HDMI for Blu-ray playback and a digital audio output for hook-up to an external sound system – although the performance of the Horizon Pro's own Harman/Kardon speakers is worthy of praise."

"Our goal with the Horizon Pro was to make a leap product that would really wow our users by putting forward our best and most technically advanced projector to date, in other words a Home Theater in a Box," said Tex Yang, chief sales and marketing officer at XGIMI corporate. "We are pleased that the EISA members and their readers enjoyed what the Horizon Pro has to offer and we are deeply honored to be receiving this award and recognition from EISA and its members," he added.

For additional information, visit XGIMI's website, or connect with them on facebook.

ABOUT XGIMI

Trusted by more than 1.5 million users, XGIMI designs and manufactures high-performance multi-functional smart projectors and laser TV" and is determined to improve viewers' audio-visual experience. XGIMI has created a series of game-changing giant screen projection products with critical partners like Harman/Kardon, Google, Texas Instruments. By constantly recreating its products, XGIMI optimizes its portfolio and provides the most technologically advanced and user-first experience for consumers. The small, compact devices are incredibly powerful to create an outstanding immersive home theater experience. In recent years, XGIMI has won international awards such as CES Best Innovation Award, iF Design Awards, Red Dot Design Award, and Good Design Award 36 times.

Website: https://www.xgimi.com/

SOURCE XGIMI