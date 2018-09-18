Xhilarate Achieves Top 15 Spot on Global Creative and Design Agency Leader List for 2018

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Xhilarate is very proud to be featured as Clutch's Top 15 global creative and design agency for 2018. Clutch, a B2B research, ratings, and reviews company, recently announced their leading agencies from around the world that demonstrate excellence in design and creative. This announcement is a result of Clutch's extensive independent research coverage of marketing, advertising, creative and design agencies around the globe. Clutch uses a complex research methodology and relies heavily on client reviews to rank thousands of creative agencies on their site. "As you can well imagine, Xhilarate is extremely proud to be awarded this distinctive honor — one that is strictly based upon how our clients perceive our performance," says Russ Napolitano, Partner. "We want to thank our clients for giving us the opportunity to deploy our arsenal of innovation to create brand experiences that help grow their brands," adds Michael McDonald, Partner.

Xhilarate Top Global Creative and Design Agency 2018

Xhilarate is a creative brand consultancy that creates visual brand experiences that engage people, excite the senses and inspire our inner awesome. Xhilarate was founded by a team of experts across strategy, design, digital, employee engagement and photography. Each of us bring over 25-years of branding experience across a range of industries. Our core team builds and evolves brands through experiential branding, interactive design, immersive storytelling, branded environments and cultural engagement. Our agency is led by four partners from varied business and creative backgrounds who work with hand-selected teams tailored to the expertise required to meet each client's challenges.

A B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, DC, Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to tackle business challenges with confidence. Clutch's methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presence.

