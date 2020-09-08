Xi: China does its best to aid global fight against COVID-19
Sep 08, 2020, 19:50 ET
A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:
President Xi Jinping attended a meeting to commend role models in China's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic on Tuesday. He presented medals to four outstanding individuals, and delivered a speech at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Here are some highlights from his address.
Heroic feat
- China has achieved another heroic feat in humankind's fight against disease.
- The Communist Party of China Central Committee had adopted extraordinary measures to tackle the extraordinary incident of COVID-19 epidemic. China had effectively curbed the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic and protected people's lives and health to the greatest extent.
- The Chinese people put up a strong defense with unity to contain the COVID-19 epidemic.
- Millions of medical workers fought the COVID-19 epidemic at the front line across the country. Nearly half of the medical staff involved in the country's fight against COVID-19 are young people no more than 31 years old.
- Chinese economy is steadily turning for the better as the country has coordinated epidemic containment with economic growth after the sudden outbreak of COVID-19.
China has become the first major economy to return to growth since the COVID-19 pandemic, and has taken the lead in the world in both epidemic control and economic recovery.
- The major strategic achievement gained from China's fight against COVID-19 fully demonstrated the remarkable advantages of the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and socialism.
Global fight
- China has been working together with other countries of the world, and contributed its wisdom and strength to the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
- China has offered assistance to the international community in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic to the best of its ability, despite the tremendous pressure in domestic epidemic control.
- China exported 151.5 billion masks, 1.4 billion protective suits and 209,000 ventilators to support the global fight against COVID-19 between March 15 and Sept 6.
- China has helped save a great number of lives from COVID-19 around the world with concrete actions.
Spirit of combating COVID-19
- China's spirit of combating the COVID-19 epidemic features putting people's lives first, nationwide solidarity, sacrifice, respecting science, and a sense of mission for humanity.
- China's treatment method of combining traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and Western medicine for COVID-19 has been learned and used by many countries.
- China had launched the most intensive and wide-ranging emergency humanitarian assistance actions since the founding of New China.
Experience in six areas
- The strong leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is the most reliable backbone for Chinese people in times of trouble.
- The outstanding advantage of socialism with Chinese characteristics is the fundamental guarantee for resisting risks and challenges, and enhancing the capacity of national governance.
- The unyielding will of the Chinese people is the source of power for overcoming all hardships and obstacles on the way forward.
- The great struggle against coronavirus has once again proven that strong national strength accumulated since the founding of the People's Republic of China has laid a solid ground for the country to take any "turbulent tide" with composure.
- China's battle against COVID-19 has demonstrated the power of core socialist values and fine traditional Chinese culture, which provides great motivation and helps build consensus as well as pool resources.
- The extensive appeal of building a community with a shared future for humanity is the right way for the mankind to overcome common challenges and build a more prosperous and better world.
Plans for future
- Striving for full victory in fight against COVID-19
- Ensuring completing building of moderately prosperous society in all respects
- Strengthening institutional guarantee for safeguarding the people's lives and health
- Joint efforts with the global community to cope with growing global challenges:
- China will continue to play the role of being the largest supplier of global anti-epidemic materials.
- China will continue to support the World Health Organization in playing a leading role in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
- China will continue to advance economic globalization, steadfastly uphold the multilateral trading system, and join other countries in endeavoring to restore global economic prosperity at an early date.
