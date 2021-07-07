Xi: Leave no nation behind in pursuit of human well-being
Jul 07, 2021, 04:33 ET
BEIJING, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by chinadaily.com.cn:
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese president, delivered a keynote speech at the Communist Party of China and World Political Parties Summit via video link in Beijing on Tuesday.
Here are some highlights from Xi's speech:
On the right to development
- On the road to the well-being of all mankind, no country or nation should be left behind.
- Efforts should be made to bring greater equity, higher efficiency and stronger synergy to global development.
- Political parties worldwide should jointly oppose the practice of seeking technology blockade and divide as well as decoupling.
- Any political manipulation for the purpose of sabotaging the development of other countries and undercutting the livelihood of other peoples will receive little support and prove futile.
On development paths
- The judgment on whether a country is democratic or not should be made by their people, not by the handful of others.
- There are different pathways toward wellbeing, and people of all countries are entitled to choose their own development paths and institutional models.
- Democracy is the right of all peoples rather than an exclusive privilege of the few, and there are multiple ways and means to realize democracy instead of a single stereotype.
- All efforts of individual countries to independently explore the path to modernization in light of their specific national conditions are worthy of respect.
- There doesn't exist a fixed model for the path to modernization, and the path that suits a country will serve it well.
On global cooperation
- Viewed from the perspective of 'my own country first', the world is a cramped and crowded place perpetuated in fierce competition.
- Viewed from the perspective of 'a global community with a shared future,' the world is a vast and broad place full of cooperation opportunities.
- Political parties worldwide should oppose the practice of politicizing the COVID-19 pandemic or attaching a geographical label to the virus.
- In the face of the ongoing pandemic, we need to continue with a science-based response approach and advocate solidarity and cooperation so as to close the "immunization gap".
- In responding to terrorism and other common enemies of mankind, the pursuit of security and stability should be through cooperation so as to tighten security fences together.
- Joint efforts are needed in building a green homeland and mitigating climate change, which poses severe challenges to human existence and development.
- International rules should be based on universally-recognized norms rather than the rules of the few.
- Cooperation among countries should aim at serving all mankind instead of seeking hegemony by way of group politics.
- We should stand opposed to the practice of unilateralism disguised as multilateralism and say no to hegemony and power politics.
On China's commitment
- It is the CPC's unswerving goal to run China's house well, ensure a happy life for over 1.4 billion Chinese people and promote peace and development for all mankind.
- The CPC is willing to contribute more Chinese solutions and Chinese strength to the poverty reduction process worldwide.
- China will spare no effort to support international cooperation against COVID-19.
- The country will make extremely arduous efforts in delivering its promise of achieving carbon peak.
- China will never seek hegemony, expansion, or spheres of influence.
