Xi'an China to Host Xi'an Warrior Run in New York City

To raise awareness about the event, thirty costumed Xi'an Terracotta Warriors descended on iconic New York City landmarks today, performing the Chinese martial art Tai Chi at Central Park, the World Trade Center, and cruising by the Statue of Liberty. The Terracotta Warriors are part of Xi'an's rich cultural heritage and a major tourist attraction. Discovered in 1974, the Terracotta Army includes more than 8,000 soldiers buried outside of Xi'an more than 2,000 years ago to protect the tomb of China's first emperor. The costumed Warriors got a lot of attention in New York today as they interacted with tourists and passersby, teaching them basic Tai Chi moves and promoting Xi'an tourism.

"I've read about the Terracotta Warriors and have always wanted to visit them, but haven't had the chance to go to Xi'an yet. It was awesome to see these costumed warriors dancing around New York City today," said William Roby, a tourist visiting from Columbus, Ohio, adding, "Xi'an just moved up my list of places to visit."

Xi'an has one of the oldest fully intact city walls anywhere in the world and was the starting point of the ancient Silk Road more than 2,000 years ago. Today, the city is reviving its reputation as a hub for talented people, cultural exchanges, and scientific innovation.

Speaking about the event tomorrow, Ms.Wang Genhua, Deputy General Manager of Xi'an Qujiang Cultural Tourism Company said: "We want to bring Xi'an culture to life here in New York City in order to deepen cultural understanding, share Xi'an's many tourist attractions, and encourage people to visit our wonderful city."

Participants at the event tomorrow can meet real live Terracotta Warriors, watch traditional Xi'an performances, and taste some of the city's unique cuisine. All participants will receive a free T-shirt and small gifts from Xi'an and the top three finishers will win prizes.

All are welcome to join the race and festivities. More information can be found at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/xian-warrior-run-nyc-2018-tickets-51704029143





