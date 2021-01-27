XIANGNIAN FOOD CO.,LTD. chaiman Sun Jungeng won the title of 'Food Hero' of the United Nations

During the 2020 Spring Festival, Wuhan was closed due to the epidemic. Sun Jungeng, chairman of XIANGNIANG FOOD CO.,LTD. personally led his staff to carry out the anti-epidemic protection work for Wuhan. Since the 29th of the twelfth lunar month, they have been producing 24 hours a day, resting when they are tired, and fighting when they wake up to focus on protecting the Wuhan market. During the Spring Festival, three trucks loaded with 93.6 tons of noodles rushed to Wuhan overnight in the rain, ensuring a noodle supply for more than 900 stores and stabilizing the hearts of the city at that time.

"If there is a miracle in the world, it must be the power of one man!" This is what Sun Jungeng said to the company's employees during the epidemic. He gave us a new understanding of the Chinese people and China.

XIANGNIAN Contact information:

Tel: +86-0377-60195789

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.hnxnfood.com/

SOURCE XIANGNIANG FOOD CO.,LTD.