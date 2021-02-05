Xidas Introduces a Small Hybrid Supercapacitor/Rechargeable Lithium Battery Ideal for Energy Harvesting IoT Applications

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xidas introduces a small high-pulse rechargeable battery with an operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C that eliminates the need for a separate supercapacitor and rechargeable battery in IoT applications. This considerably reduces the development and product commissioning times. With energy harvesters, the energy source being captured is not always available in the environment (i.e. lights turn off) and IoT devices will still need to operate - hence the need for energy storage. Supercapacitors are commonly used in conjunction with energy harvesting circuits for IoT to allow for the steep pulses when transmitting data wirelessly.

The model RHB-1530 is an integrated pulse capacitor and rechargeable lithium battery that provides large pulse discharge capability under extreme temperature from -40°C to 85°C. With a low trickle charge current requirement and a high energy capacity, the model RHB-1530 becomes ideal for use in energy harvesting devices for wireless IoT applications. The battery is designed for a 10 year life, and has enough capacity to run typical IoT devices for a week in case of harvested energy downtime, allowing enough time for customers to resolve i.e. malfunctioning machinery.

"Technologies to extend the life of IoT devices without yearly battery replacements has been a focus of our R&D at Xidas over the last few years. Working in partnership with the National Science Foundation (NSF), we are introducing our first four (4) products this month," commented Sourabh Dhillon Director of Business Development. "We were surprised with the amount of work engineers needed to do just in battery selection with regards to satisfying the unique behavior of wireless devices, particularly when it comes to integrating energy harvesting sources. The RHB-1530 becomes the perfect energy storage companion for solar, vibration, thermal, RF or other energy harvesters used in IoT solutions."

Work with Xidas today and get RHB-1530 integrated with your energy harvesting solutions. To buy now, please visit www.xidasiot.com or contact Sourabh Dhillon at [email protected] .

Xidas IoT leverages its breakthrough patented technologies and multi-disciplinary expertise to design and produce edge solutions that combine intelligence, zero-power (energy harvesting), sensor fusion and integration. Xidas is a proud partner of the US National Science Foundation for IoT innovation and was one of five companies to testify in front of US Congress on the value of IoT technologies. Our products are first of their kind and shatter the conventional limitations that hold back the potential of a society powered by IoT. To learn more, please visit www.xidasiot.com or contact Sourabh Dhillon at [email protected]

