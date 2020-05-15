Xilica Launches 'Genius' Global Training Program

Incentive-driven program offers broad AV systems education, certification on Xilica Designer, discounts, AVIXA CTS RUs, and BICSI CECs over two distinct training levels

TORONTO, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Xilica®, a global leader in digital signal processing technology for AV and installed sound, announces a new branded, incentive-laden educational experience built to engage and excite integrators worldwide. Launching now, the Xilica Genius training program will offer two levels of multi-lingual training online and onsite, with valuable business and certification incentives for participants.

The Xilica Genius program is primarily targeted at systems integrators worldwide, alongside distributors and key specifiers. Xilica Genius will deliver a unified training experience to all participants, with a core focus on strengthening technical competency around Xilica's award-winning DSP product range, control options and I/O endpoints. Participants can also access advanced resources, preferential pricing and exclusive event invitations.

Accreditation opportunities are available in two certifications, with the completion of each tier demonstrating higher competency levels, and a greater advantage in specifying and winning projects with Xilica systems:

Xilica Certified™ : A base-level certification covering DSP basics, platform knowledge and design functionality including Xilica HearClear Acoustic Echo Cancellation, UCI design, third-party control configuration, and product choice.

: A base-level certification covering DSP basics, platform knowledge and design functionality including Xilica HearClear Acoustic Echo Cancellation, UCI design, third-party control configuration, and product choice. Xilica Preferred™: An advanced program available to holders of Xilica Certified™ status, and only available through in-person classes, this level of recognition adds Lua scripting, integrated control, SONIA™ 96kHz sampling and complex application design.

Xilica Certified™ education is available through the online Genius Learning platform. The Xilica Certified program includes 19 on-demand modules that include video-based instruction options, with testing at the conclusion of each section.

Each Xilica Certified™ professional qualifies for four CTS RUs through the AVIXA Certified Technology Specialist program, as well as six BICSI Continuing Education Credits for professionals in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) community. More details on the Xilica Certified™, including registration and a Course Content overview, are accessible at https://xilica.com/certified/.

Meanwhile, in-person training events for Xilica Preferred™ education are typically offered in groups at Xilica regional sales offices, partner facilities, or hotels — and will begin later in 2020, when Xilica hopes the current global pandemic has passed.

Xilica® is an award-winning manufacturer of innovative, next-generation digital signal processing solutions for AV control and command applications including conference, corporate, hospitality and leisure, retail and transportation. From its headquarters in Toronto, Canada, Xilica sells and supports products worldwide in over 75 countries, gaining rapid acknowledgement for its all-modular, ultra-small-format and high-performance product ranges that solve critical business challenges.

