Xilinx Extends its Breakthrough Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC Portfolio to Full sub-6GHz Spectrum Support

Xilinx's RFSoC portfolio is the only single-chip adaptable radio platform that is designed to address current and future industry requirements. The portfolio now includes:

Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC Gen 2: Sampling now with production scheduled for June 2019 , this device meets regional deployment timelines in Asia and supports 5G New Radio.

, this device meets regional deployment timelines in and supports 5G New Radio. Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC Gen 3: Provides full sub-6GHz direct-RF support, extended millimeter wave interface, and up to 20 percent power reduction in the RF data converter subsystem compared to the base portfolio. The product will be available in 2H 2019.

The new products monolithically integrate higher-performance RF data converters that deliver the broad spectrum coverage required for the deployment of 5G wireless communications systems, cable access, advanced phased-array radar solutions and additional applications including test & measurement and satellite communications. By eliminating discrete components, the devices enable up to a 50 percent power and footprint reduction, making them ideal for the needs of telecommunications operators seeking to enable massive multiple-input, multiple-output base stations for their 5G systems.

"We are committed to helping our customers accelerate innovation, and are especially excited to drive the development of adaptable, intelligent 5G infrastructure with these new, higher performing additions to the Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC portfolio," said Liam Madden, executive vice president of hardware and systems product development, Xilinx. "Now with complete coverage of sub-6GHz spectrum bands, it will give our customers even more of a competitive advantage by allowing them to accelerate the design and development of next-gen systems today."

With pin-compatibility across the portfolio, customers can design and deploy their systems now using first-generation devices with a roadmap to Gen 2 and Gen 3 for greater performance. More information on Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoCs, including details of the ZCU111 Evaluation Kit, can be found at www.xilinx.com/rfsoc.

Mobile World Congress 2019

Xilinx will be showcasing its RFSoC portfolio along with other adaptable, intelligent 5G infrastructure demonstrations at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 25-28, 2019 in Hall 6, Stand 6M30.

Additionally, the company will join partners and customers on stage during the Power Hour sessions on Thursday, February 28 from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. CET. The Xilinx hosted sessions will be held in Hall 8.0 – NEXTech Theatre D.

More information on Xilinx's presence at Mobile World Congress can be found here.

