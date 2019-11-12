Xilinx Vitis Unified Software Platform Now Available for Download

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xilinx Developer Forum Europe 2019 -- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX), the leader in adaptive and intelligent computing, today announced its new Vitis™ unified software platform and optimized open source libraries are available for immediate download, and free of charge. Vitis enables a broad range of developers – from software engineers to AI scientists – to work with and benefit from the power of Xilinx's adaptable hardware, using software tools and frameworks they already know and understand.

Using the Vitis platform, software developers can accelerate their applications with Xilinx® adaptive hardware, without the need for hardware expertise. Rather than imposing a proprietary development environment, the Vitis platform plugs into common software developer tools and utilizes a rich set of open source libraries optimized for Xilinx hardware. The associated Xilinx developer site provides easy access to examples, tutorials and documentation, as well as a space to connect the Vitis developer community. It is managed by Xilinx Vitis experts and enthusiasts, providing valuable information on the latest Vitis updates, tips and tricks.

