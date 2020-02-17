Ximena Cordova's New Book Sueños Y Aspiraciones De Una Mujer, A Heartwarming Narrative Of A Woman's Ideals Throughout Her Journey In Life

This book is about the dreams and aspirations of a woman who was raised by pure adventure and the school of life. She is a very strong woman of character, so as not to fall into temptation of the corrupt world that she faced every day since she was a child. Then, as an adult and as an executive, fought against the masculine world in which every industry that set out to excel and stand out prevailed. She lived and traveled a lot in Europe, trying to learn and absorb many qualities that would help her in her future, believing and hoping to return to her country of origin: Ecuador. Seeing the reality of machismo, she became disillusioned and began to look for other horizons where she found an open window in San Francisco, California. There she settled, working day and night. She opened her future and stood out, with the only flaw that she didn't give time: love. That is why Ximena has written this book to give a message to the new generation: 'do not let your beautiful youth pass without enjoying it.' Enjoy the present, and be good children, as your parents will help you develop and stand out, at least until you're eighteen.

Ximena says, "I helped my daughters all my life. Today they are important professionals of twenty-nine and thirty years respectively. They went to study at a university in Europe, and they returned to what was and will be their home forever, and they still live with me without any shame."

The purpose of this book is to tell readers about daily experiences not only from Ximena as the author, but also from many women who have identified with her but unfortunately do not dare to speak out of shame for fear that they will not be given credit and for the frustration that the authorities never helped to give continuity to the fact. Today, all these cases mentioned have improved, but there is still much more to do and work.

Published by Page Publishing, Ximena Cordova's new book Sueños y Aspiraciones de una Mujer will impart a no-holds-barred depiction of a life fraught with anxiety leading up to victory and fulfillment of life's purpose.

