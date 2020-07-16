ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XinFin Network - the digital asset infrastructure powering working capital platforms and financial institutions - announced today that it has secured ex-SWIFT Corporate & Trade head Andre Casterman as an advisor. Acting as a collaborative technology provider, XinFin brings tokenization technology to trade financiers, focusing on alternative lenders, SME market.

XinFin Network Secures Ex-SWIFT Corporate & Trade Head Andre Casterman as an Advisor.

"There is a growing acceptance in the role that digital assets will play in the future digital economy. The most significant move is actually coming from the regulators themselves as some want to stay ahead of the curve and have therefore adapted their regulatory frameworks to support wider adoption of digital assets," said Atul Khekade, Co-Founder of XinFin Hybrid Blockchain Network.

He added: "We are delighted to welcome Andre Casterman to our advisory team. Andre's guidance will help us extend the benefits of digital assets to the alternative finance industry. Collaboration with market participants is a priority for XinFin."

XinFin is the first of its kind hybrid blockchain network. It combines the power and transparency of public networks with the speed and security of private networks. It is also cost-efficient as a permissioned consensus mechanism replaces waste-intensive mining. The network embeds a payment and settlement layer thanks to its XDC token supported by approved financial institutions. It supports secure and audited smart contracts and IOT integration.

"SME financing remains a huge opportunity for alternative lenders, incumbents. The availability of advanced technology with progressive regulatory action offers new business opportunities for SME-focused lenders. The XinFin digital asset infrastructure is designed to be regulated under community-driven governance models and through regulated institutions," added Andre Casterman, Founder of Casterman Advisory, lead of the "Alternative Finance" learning lab at the World of Open Account (WOA).

By collaborating with SME-focused lenders, XinFin expands the pools of liquidity available to those in need of working capital. XinFin Network is a member of the International Trade and Forfaiting Association (ITFA) and the World of Open Account (WOA).

About XinFin Hybrid Blockchain Network

XinFin.org is a highly scalable, secure, commercial-grade Hybrid blockchain architecture. Interoperable Smart Contracts enables digitization, tokenization, and instant settlement of trade transactions increases efficiency, and reduces reliance on complex FX infrastructures, allowing for increased flexibility in liquidity management for financial institutions. Access to XinFin Network is accessible to financial institutions through Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM) regulated TradeFinex Tech Ltd., an ADGM Reglab Entity.

About Andre Casterman

Andre Casterman spent 20+ years at SWIFT, leading global innovations in the inter-bank payments, corporate treasury, trade finance markets. During that time, he established an institutional partnership between SWIFT and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and created the first natively digital trade settlement instrument based on ICC rules and smart contract technology before blockchain was even available. Andre also chairs the ITFA's Fintech Committee which gathers 31 fintechs active in trade-related technologies that help originators automate trade finance processes and attract institutional investors to the asset class.

