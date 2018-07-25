Xingshi-Cup International Design Hackathon Comes To The Silicon Valley In Latest Stop

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Xingshi-Cup International Design Hackathon today announced that it is coming to the Silicon Valley in late-September. Event hosts Hanhai BioLabs and Hackhub bring attendees the best industry professionals to provide mentorship and training throughout the Hackathon experience. Teams of professionals will assemble and compete for a $15,000 Grand Prize focusing on the theme "Empathy With End Users."

On September 29, 2018 at 9AM PT, the doors open at Hanhai BioLabs' Burlingame office at 1633 Old Bayshore HWY, Suite 280. The hackathon offers two amazing speakers who will also host professional workshops. An awards ceremony announcing the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners will highlight the closing ceremonies on September 30th at 4PM PT and conclude by 6PM PT. For more information or to register, please visit: https://app.hackhub.com/event/xingshicup-sv

The international Xingshi-Cup originated in Foshan, China, where organizers hosted two competitions. The initial hackathon themes were "Creative Home" (July 25-31, 2018) and "Smart Device" (August 6-12, 2018). These competitions attracted 51 teams of students with 30 teams moving on to the final. The stop in Silicon Valley marks the hackathon's third competition in a series of five before it heads to Los Angeles, where ten teams will be selected from the U.S. to move on and compete in the finals. In total, there will be 40 teams competing in the finals in China.

"We are excited for the event and to see what new products, innovations and startups emerge," said Ben Sun the Chief Product Officer at Hackhub of the Xingshi-Cup. "With hundreds of the brightest minds in entrepreneurship and innovation, and speakers such as Ari Turgel and Ryan McGuinness provided by our sponsors, we can't wait to make progress towards solving the industry's most challenging problems while maintaining an emphasis on empathy with end-users."

"It is both a thrill and an honor to host the Xingshi-Cup at our Burlingame office," said Alex Zhang the CEO of Hanhai BioLabs. "Our mission is to foster talent through collaboration, and this event accomplishes exactly that. We'd like to thank Whipsaw and Triple Ring for connecting us with speakers, judges and mentors for our workshops, as well as Hackhub for sharing such a special event with us."

For more information visit Hanhai BioLabs Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Eventbrite page. To register for the event, please visit our Hackhub event page.

About Hackhub

Hackhub is a talent incubation platform. By working with industry experts, companies, educational institutions and incubators, Hackhub helps to reinforce both talents' and companies' professional growth through education programs and hackathon events. For more information visit https://hackhub.com/.

About Hanhai BioLabs

Hanhai BioLabs Accelerator provides seed funding, mentoring services, office spaces, and other necessary resources for 10 startups in the field of life sciences. After 6-months of acceleration, we will help graduates build possible business alliance with Hanhai's many industry partners and for a further fundraising with Hanhai's VC partners. For more information visit https://www.hanhaibiolabs.com/.

SOURCE Hanhai BioLabs

Related Links

http://www.hanhaibiolabs.com/

