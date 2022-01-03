Xinhua Silk Road: Chery's NEV QQ Ice Cream unveiled at a cultural festival in Wuhu, Anhui

The new car is the first model of Chery's iCar ecology with price ranging from 29,900 to 43,900 yuan, which is believed to bring green, economic and convenient driving experience.

Exhibition areas are also set at the cultural festival to showcase Wuhu's history and culture, modern technology and local brands. People have the chance to watch Wuhu rice carving, pulp dyeing and other traditional folk art as well as latest sci-tech achievements such as NEVs, robots, etc.

The event is a grand activity to enrich citizens' cultural life, a stage to demonstrate the innovative achievements of Wuhu enterprises, and also a chance to promote the image of Wuhu, said Shan Xiangqian, Party Chief of Wuhu City.

Original link：https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/325699.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road