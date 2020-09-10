Xinhua Silk Road: China international services trade fair closes with fruitful achievements

The 2020 CIFTIS hosted exhibitions and 190 forums and business talks covering 12 major sectors such as transport, travel, construction, insurance services, financial services, telecommunications, computer and information services, as well as cultural services, said Yan Ligang, director of the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau.

As one of the world's largest and most comprehensive fairs for trade in services, the fair has attracted 5,926 domestic and foreign enterprises and institutions to participate online and offline. In particular, exhibitors have made full use of new technologies and financial innovation tools such as 5G, big data and artificial intelligence to realize integrated development and industry upgrading, according to Yan.

Provincial-level regions, centrally-administered state-owned enterprises and financial institutions have formed trade groups for the first time, participating in active transactions, with 240 contracts signed, according to Xian Guoyi, an official with the Ministry of Commerce.

The ministry will establish a negative list for cross-border service trade and construct open platforms for piloting the innovative development of trade in services, noted Xian.

The fair received 7.2 million views on its official website, and 8.05 million views on its official mobile app. A total of 5,372 domestic and overseas enterprises have set up online booths, among which 2,037 were displayed in three dimensions.

An online platform will continue to be open to enterprises for a certain period for online registration, online exhibition booth building, negotiations and contract signing, Yan added.

Against the backdrop of the pandemic-rattled global economy, many participants from home and abroad have seen opportunities from the CIFTIS, as China has pledged to stay committed to further opening up and continues apace in sharing development opportunities with the rest of the world.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/316096.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road