Xinhua Silk Road: Digital Vitality and Beautiful City Forum Held in NW. China's Xi'an on Sunday

According to Shan Zhiguang, director of the Informationization and Industrial Development Department of the State Information Center, urban development driven by multiple elements of digital technology will continue to advance toward the goal of being more humane, intelligent and convenient.

Blockchain has gradually entered all walks of life and will support the development of smart cities, said Wei Kai, deputy director of Could Computing & Big Data Research Institute with the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

As for the international cooperation on smart cities, Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Senator of the Parliament of Pakistan and member of the Research and Development International (RDI) Expert Committee, said that the cooperation between China and Pakistan in smart cities focuses on creating the clean and green environment, using facial recognition software to ensure the safety of the city, as well as special applications related to health, population and tracking of epidemics.

Councilor Anwar Adams, President of the Democratic Independent Party of South Africa, believed that the cooperation between China and South Africa in the core technology research and development and standard application promotion of smart digital cities will be further strengthened in the future.

The digital empowerment for industry transformation had also been a hot topic.

In recent years, Shaanxi Blower (Group) Co., Ltd., one of the blower manufacturers in China, has made efforts in intelligent digital transformation through institutional reforms, intelligent manufacturing and capital finance, promoting the company to become a world-class smart green energy enterprise, according to Jia Yani, deputy general manager and chief engineer of the company.

Facing the new market structure, the liquor industry should explore new marketing channels and gradually establish an organic interaction between distributors and the market to promote the development of e-commerce system driven by service and create a wine industry communication platform, said Gao Hongtao, deputy general manager of Shaanxi Xifeng Liquor Co., Ltd.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/317105.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road