Xinhua Silk Road: East China's Zhangjiagang hails RMB 61.5 bln project inv. at 2020 economic & trade week

During the event, the city kicked off the industry chain cooperation summit on October 31 and announced to leverage four advantageous industry chains of new metallurgical materials, intelligent equipment, new chemical materials and high-end textile and four emerging industry chains of new energy, digital economy, bio-pharmacy and high-end medical equipment, and advanced semiconductor to scale up industry sizes and enhance competitiveness.

To boost high-quality development of the industry chains, Zhangjiagang released an industry chain chief system to further sharpen its industrial planning, preferential policy support, project blueprinting and investment attraction.

Pan Guoqiang, head of the municipal party committee of Zhangjiagang said at the summit that the city will actively foster integration of its innovation and industry chains and craft full-chain industries to form five industry clusters each with 100 billion yuan outputs and several industry clusters each with 10 billion yuan outputs by 2025.

Being listed among the Forbes China's best cities for business for years, Zhangjiagang has over 1,000 large enterprises and nearly 600 high-tech enterprises and attracted more than 1,300 foreign-funded enterprises to invest in the city.

The city boasts more than 80 kilometers of coastal lines along the Yangtze River and 135 dock berths, deemed as the largest harbor for international trade along the Yangtze River. Currently, it operates 20-plus international shipping lines and keeps trade with over 300 ports in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide, with an annual throughput of 235 million tonnes.

As a traffic hub city, Zhangjiagang is increasingly integrated with the "One-hour economic circle of the Yangtze River Delta", especially when the Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong railway, a rail line running through the city, was put into operation in July and two high speed railways (HSR), namely south HSR along the Yangtze River and the Nantong-Suzhou-Jiaxing-Ningbo HSR are also under construction or in progress.

