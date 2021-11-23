Xinhua Silk Road: Gao'an City in E.China's Jiangxi shows traditional Chinese blue and white porcelain art

BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Yichun Cultural Tourism Industry Development Conference was held last Saturday in Gao'an City, east China's Jiangxi Province. At the Gao'an Yuan Dynasty blue and white porcelain Museum, ceramic artists are showing the traditional Chinese ceramics for visitors.

